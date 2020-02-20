EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won weakens most; Philippine peso firms

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0134 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
112.030
112.11
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.400
1.4006
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
30.355
30.254
-0.33
Korean won
1205.300
1198.7
-0.55
Baht
31.590
31.47
-0.38
Peso
50.685
50.76
+0.15
Rupiah
13725.000
13700
-0.18
Ringgit
4.188
4.183
-0.12
Yuan
7.033
7.0230
-0.14
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
112.030
108.61
-3.05
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3444
-3.99
Taiwan dlr
30.355
30.106
-0.82
Korean won
1205.300
1156.40
-4.06
Baht
31.590
29.91
-5.32
Peso
50.685
50.65
-0.07
Rupiah
13725.000
13880
+1.13
Rupee
71.650
71.38
-0.38
Ringgit
4.188
4.0890
-2.36
Yuan
7.033
6.9632
-0.99
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
