EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won weakens most; Philippine peso firms

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0134 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

112.030

112.11

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.400

1.4006

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

30.355

30.254

-0.33

Korean won

1205.300

1198.7

-0.55

Baht

31.590

31.47

-0.38

Peso

50.685

50.76

+0.15

Rupiah

13725.000

13700

-0.18

Ringgit

4.188

4.183

-0.12

Yuan

7.033

7.0230

-0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

112.030

108.61

-3.05

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3444

-3.99

Taiwan dlr

30.355

30.106

-0.82

Korean won

1205.300

1156.40

-4.06

Baht

31.590

29.91

-5.32

Peso

50.685

50.65

-0.07

Rupiah

13725.000

13880

+1.13

Rupee

71.650

71.38

-0.38

Ringgit

4.188

4.0890

-2.36

Yuan

7.033

6.9632

-0.99

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

