EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar strengthen

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.130
109.04
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3606
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.392
30.435
+0.14
Korean won
1163.600
1166.8
+0.28
Baht
30.330
30.33
+0.00
Peso
50.800
50.79
-0.02
Rupiah
14058.000
14058
+0.00
Ringgit
4.140
4.1421
+0.05
Yuan
7.006
7.0105
+0.07
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.130
109.56
+0.39
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3627
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
30.392
30.733
+1.12
Korean won
1163.600
1115.70
-4.12
Baht
30.330
32.55
+7.32
Peso
50.800
52.47
+3.29
Rupiah
14058.000
14375
+2.25
Rupee
71.455
69.77
-2.36
Ringgit
4.140
4.1300
-0.24
Yuan
7.006
6.8730
-1.89
(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.