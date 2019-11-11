EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar strengthen

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.130

109.04

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3606

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.392

30.435

+0.14

Korean won

1163.600

1166.8

+0.28

Baht

30.330

30.33

+0.00

Peso

50.800

50.79

-0.02

Rupiah

14058.000

14058

+0.00

Ringgit

4.140

4.1421

+0.05

Yuan

7.006

7.0105

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.130

109.56

+0.39

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

30.392

30.733

+1.12

Korean won

1163.600

1115.70

-4.12

Baht

30.330

32.55

+7.32

Peso

50.800

52.47

+3.29

Rupiah

14058.000

14375

+2.25

Rupee

71.455

69.77

-2.36

Ringgit

4.140

4.1300

-0.24

Yuan

7.006

6.8730

-1.89

