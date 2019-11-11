EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar strengthen

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.130

109.04

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3606

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.392

30.435

+0.14

Korean won

1163.600

1166.8

+0.28

Baht

30.330

30.33

+0.00

Peso

50.800

50.79

-0.02

Rupiah

14058.000

14058

+0.00

Ringgit

4.140

4.1421

+0.05

Yuan

7.006

7.0105

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.130

109.56

+0.39

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

30.392

30.733

+1.12

Korean won

1163.600

1115.70

-4.12

Baht

30.330

32.55

+7.32

Peso

50.800

52.47

+3.29

Rupiah

14058.000

14375

+2.25

Rupee

71.455

69.77

-2.36

Ringgit

4.140

4.1300

-0.24

Yuan

7.006

6.8730

-1.89

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

