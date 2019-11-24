EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Philippine peso strengthen

Nov 25 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.750
108.64
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3641
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.497
30.517
+0.07
Korean won
1175.300
1178.9
+0.31
Baht
30.190
30.18
-0.03
Peso
50.755
50.91
+0.31
Rupiah
14090.000
14080
-0.07
Rupee
71.710
71.71
0.00
Ringgit
4.175
4.17
-0.12
Yuan
7.033
7.0405
+0.11
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.750
109.56
+0.74
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3627
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.497
30.733
+0.77
Korean won
1175.300
1115.70
-5.07
Baht
30.190
32.55
+7.82
Peso
50.755
52.47
+3.38
Rupiah
14090.000
14375
+2.02
Rupee
71.710
69.77
-2.71
Ringgit
4.175
4.1300
-1.08
Yuan
7.033
6.8730
-2.27
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
