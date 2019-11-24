EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Philippine peso strengthen

Nov 25 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.750

108.64

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3641

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.497

30.517

+0.07

Korean won

1175.300

1178.9

+0.31

Baht

30.190

30.18

-0.03

Peso

50.755

50.91

+0.31

Rupiah

14090.000

14080

-0.07

Rupee

71.710

71.71

0.00

Ringgit

4.175

4.17

-0.12

Yuan

7.033

7.0405

+0.11

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.750

109.56

+0.74

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3627

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.497

30.733

+0.77

Korean won

1175.300

1115.70

-5.07

Baht

30.190

32.55

+7.82

Peso

50.755

52.47

+3.38

Rupiah

14090.000

14375

+2.02

Rupee

71.710

69.77

-2.71

Ringgit

4.175

4.1300

-1.08

Yuan

7.033

6.8730

-2.27

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.