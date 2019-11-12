EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit top losers

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0252 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.050
109
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3619
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.454
30.422
-0.11
Korean won
1168.900
1160.8
-0.69
Baht
30.320
30.325
+0.02
Peso
50.875
50.83
-0.09
Rupiah
14080.000
14050
-0.21
Rupee
71.455
71.46
0.00
Ringgit
4.151
4.141
-0.24
Yuan
7.021
7.0073
-0.20
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.050
109.56
+0.47
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3627
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.454
30.733
+0.92
Korean won
1168.900
1115.70
-4.55
Baht
30.320
32.55
+7.35
Peso
50.875
52.47
+3.14
Rupiah
14080.000
14375
+2.10
Rupee
71.455
69.77
-2.36
Ringgit
4.151
4.1300
-0.51
Yuan
7.021
6.8730
-2.11
(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))
