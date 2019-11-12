EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit top losers

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0252 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.050

109

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3619

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.454

30.422

-0.11

Korean won

1168.900

1160.8

-0.69

Baht

30.320

30.325

+0.02

Peso

50.875

50.83

-0.09

Rupiah

14080.000

14050

-0.21

Rupee

71.455

71.46

0.00

Ringgit

4.151

4.141

-0.24

Yuan

7.021

7.0073

-0.20

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.050

109.56

+0.47

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3627

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.454

30.733

+0.92

Korean won

1168.900

1115.70

-4.55

Baht

30.320

32.55

+7.35

Peso

50.875

52.47

+3.14

Rupiah

14080.000

14375

+2.10

Rupee

71.455

69.77

-2.36

Ringgit

4.151

4.1300

-0.51

Yuan

7.021

6.8730

-2.11

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

