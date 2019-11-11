EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won leads losses on Sino-U.S. trade deal doubts

By Niyati Shetty

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies softened on Monday, with the South Korean won leading regional declines, as mixed signals about the U.S.-China tariff rollback dampened risk sentiment.

The won KRW=KFTC, the worst performing currency in the region this year, weakened as much as 0.4% against the dollar during the session.

South Korea's economy is highly sensitive to developments in the protracted trade war between the United States and China, given its reliance on tech exports.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has not agreed to rolling backs the U.S. tariffs sought by China, contradicting earlier reports of officials confirming the rollbacks.

Adding to the uncertainties, Trump over the weekend said talks with China were moving along "very nicely", but the United States would only make a deal if it was the right deal for America.

"We remain stuck to parsing the Sino-U.S. trade headlines for short-term directional cues," OCBC said in a note, adding that "the bar for positive surprises on the Sino-U.S. trade front may be getting higher and higher."

China's yuan CNY=CFXS was marginally weaker as factory gate prices in the country fell the most in more than three years in October, signalling continued weakness in the manufacturing sector amid falling demand.

While weak producer price inflation could reinforce the case for further policy stimulus by China's central bank, accelerating consumer inflation could reduce expectations of aggressive easing.CNY/

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= slipped 0.2% as government data showed industrial production in the country grew at a slower-than-expected pace.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened marginally to 14,040 per dollar.

Bank Indonesia, earlier in the day, said all the central bank's policy instruments were set to support economic growth by maintaining price inflation and foreign exchange stability.

The central bank sees the currency trading at an average of 14,000 to 14,400 per dollar this year and around 13,900 to 14,300 in 2020.

The Philippine peso PHP=, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indian rupee INR=IN faltered slightly.

The rupee on Friday eased 0.5% after Moody's cut its outlook on the country citing increasing risks that growth in Asia's third-largest economy will remain lower than in the past.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0559 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.010

109.27

+0.24

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3589

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

30.415

30.412

-0.01

Korean won

1161.000

1157.5

-0.30

Baht

30.330

30.37

+0.13

Peso

50.650

50.56

-0.18

Rupiah

14040.000

14010

-0.21

Rupee

71.358

71.29

-0.09

Ringgit

4.140

4.131

-0.22

Yuan

7.000

6.9954

-0.06

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.010

109.56

+0.50

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

30.415

30.733

+1.05

Korean won

1161.000

1115.70

-3.90

Baht

30.330

32.55

+7.32

Peso

50.650

52.47

+3.59

Rupiah

14040.000

14375

+2.39

Rupee

71.358

69.77

-2.22

Ringgit

4.140

4.1300

-0.24

Yuan

7.000

6.8730

-1.81

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

