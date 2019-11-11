EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won leads losses on Sino-U.S. trade deal doubts
By Niyati Shetty
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies softened on Monday, with the South Korean won leading regional declines, as mixed signals about the U.S.-China tariff rollback dampened risk sentiment.
The won KRW=KFTC, the worst performing currency in the region this year, weakened as much as 0.4% against the dollar during the session.
South Korea's economy is highly sensitive to developments in the protracted trade war between the United States and China, given its reliance on tech exports.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has not agreed to rolling backs the U.S. tariffs sought by China, contradicting earlier reports of officials confirming the rollbacks.
Adding to the uncertainties, Trump over the weekend said talks with China were moving along "very nicely", but the United States would only make a deal if it was the right deal for America.
"We remain stuck to parsing the Sino-U.S. trade headlines for short-term directional cues," OCBC said in a note, adding that "the bar for positive surprises on the Sino-U.S. trade front may be getting higher and higher."
China's yuan CNY=CFXS was marginally weaker as factory gate prices in the country fell the most in more than three years in October, signalling continued weakness in the manufacturing sector amid falling demand.
While weak producer price inflation could reinforce the case for further policy stimulus by China's central bank, accelerating consumer inflation could reduce expectations of aggressive easing.CNY/
The Malaysian ringgit MYR= slipped 0.2% as government data showed industrial production in the country grew at a slower-than-expected pace.
Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened marginally to 14,040 per dollar.
Bank Indonesia, earlier in the day, said all the central bank's policy instruments were set to support economic growth by maintaining price inflation and foreign exchange stability.
The central bank sees the currency trading at an average of 14,000 to 14,400 per dollar this year and around 13,900 to 14,300 in 2020.
The Philippine peso PHP=, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indian rupee INR=IN faltered slightly.
The rupee on Friday eased 0.5% after Moody's cut its outlook on the country citing increasing risks that growth in Asia's third-largest economy will remain lower than in the past.
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0559 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.010
109.27
+0.24
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3589
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
30.415
30.412
-0.01
Korean won
1161.000
1157.5
-0.30
Baht
30.330
30.37
+0.13
Peso
50.650
50.56
-0.18
Rupiah
14040.000
14010
-0.21
Rupee
71.358
71.29
-0.09
Ringgit
4.140
4.131
-0.22
Yuan
7.000
6.9954
-0.06
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.010
109.56
+0.50
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3627
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
30.415
30.733
+1.05
Korean won
1161.000
1115.70
-3.90
Baht
30.330
32.55
+7.32
Peso
50.650
52.47
+3.59
Rupiah
14040.000
14375
+2.39
Rupee
71.358
69.77
-2.22
Ringgit
4.140
4.1300
-0.24
Yuan
7.000
6.8730
-1.81
(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))
