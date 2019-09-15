EM ASIA FX-S. Korean Won leads gains, most others weaken

Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0141 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.710

108.07

+0.33

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3731

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.951

31.055

+0.34

Korean won

1183.100

1191

+0.67

Baht

30.510

30.41

-0.33

Peso

52.215

51.99

-0.43

Rupiah

14013.000

13960

-0.38

Rupee

70.915

70.92

0.00

Yuan

7.067

7.0788

+0.16

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.710

109.56

+1.72

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3627

-0.84

Taiwan dlr

30.951

30.733

-0.70

Korean won

1183.100

1115.70

-5.70

Baht

30.510

32.55

+6.69

Peso

52.215

52.47

+0.49

Rupiah

14013.000

14375

+2.58

Rupee

70.915

69.77

-1.61

Ringgit

4.163

4.1300

-0.79

Yuan

7.067

6.8730

-2.75

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

