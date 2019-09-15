EM ASIA FX-S. Korean Won leads gains, most others weaken

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0141 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.710
108.07
+0.33
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3731
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.951
31.055
+0.34
Korean won
1183.100
1191
+0.67
Baht
30.510
30.41
-0.33
Peso
52.215
51.99
-0.43
Rupiah
14013.000
13960
-0.38
Rupee
70.915
70.92
0.00
Yuan
7.067
7.0788
+0.16
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.710
109.56
+1.72
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3627
-0.84
Taiwan dlr
30.951
30.733
-0.70
Korean won
1183.100
1115.70
-5.70
Baht
30.510
32.55
+6.69
Peso
52.215
52.47
+0.49
Rupiah
14013.000
14375
+2.58
Rupee
70.915
69.77
-1.61
Ringgit
4.163
4.1300
-0.79
Yuan
7.067
6.8730
-2.75
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
