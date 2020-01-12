EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.590
109.46
-0.12
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3484
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
29.925
30.019
+0.31
Korean won
1155.400
1161.3
+0.51
Baht
30.200
30.23
+0.10
Peso
50.440
50.54
+0.20
Rupiah
13690.000
13755
+0.47
Rupee
70.938
70.94
+0.00
Ringgit
4.064
4.075
+0.27
Yuan
6.912
6.9191
+0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.590
108.61
-0.89
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3444
-0.24
Taiwan dlr
29.925
30.106
+0.60
Korean won
1155.400
1156.40
+0.09
Baht
30.200
29.91
-0.96
Peso
50.440
50.65
+0.42
Rupiah
13690.000
13880
+1.39
Rupee
70.938
71.38
+0.62
Ringgit
4.064
4.0890
+0.62
Yuan
6.912
6.9632
+0.73
