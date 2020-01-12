EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.590

109.46

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3484

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.925

30.019

+0.31

Korean won

1155.400

1161.3

+0.51

Baht

30.200

30.23

+0.10

Peso

50.440

50.54

+0.20

Rupiah

13690.000

13755

+0.47

Rupee

70.938

70.94

+0.00

Ringgit

4.064

4.075

+0.27

Yuan

6.912

6.9191

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.590

108.61

-0.89

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3444

-0.24

Taiwan dlr

29.925

30.106

+0.60

Korean won

1155.400

1156.40

+0.09

Baht

30.200

29.91

-0.96

Peso

50.440

50.65

+0.42

Rupiah

13690.000

13880

+1.39

Rupee

70.938

71.38

+0.62

Ringgit

4.064

4.0890

+0.62

Yuan

6.912

6.9632

+0.73

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

