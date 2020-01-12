EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.590

109.46

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3484

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.925

30.019

+0.31

Korean won

1155.400

1161.3

+0.51

Baht

30.200

30.23

+0.10

Peso

50.440

50.54

+0.20

Rupiah

13690.000

13755

+0.47

Rupee

70.938

70.94

+0.00

Ringgit

4.064

4.075

+0.27

Yuan

6.912

6.9191

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.590

108.61

-0.89

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3444

-0.24

Taiwan dlr

29.925

30.106

+0.60

Korean won

1155.400

1156.40

+0.09

Baht

30.200

29.91

-0.96

Peso

50.440

50.65

+0.42

Rupiah

13690.000

13880

+1.39

Rupee

70.938

71.38

+0.62

Ringgit

4.064

4.0890

+0.62

Yuan

6.912

6.9632

+0.73

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.