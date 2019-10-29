EM ASIA FX-S Korean won weakens sharply; Thai baht, Philippine peso little changed

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.820
108.87
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3621
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.498
30.522
+0.08
Korean won
1168.700
1163
-0.49
Baht
30.220
30.21
-0.03
Peso
51.050
51.03
-0.04
Rupiah
14040.000
14020
-0.14
Rupee
70.840
70.84
0.00
Ringgit
4.184
4.181
-0.06
Yuan
7.065
7.0656
+0.00
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.820
109.56
+0.68
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3627
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.498
30.733
+0.77
Korean won
1168.700
1115.70
-4.53
Baht
30.220
32.55
+7.71
Peso
51.050
52.47
+2.78
Rupiah
14040.000
14375
+2.39
Rupee
70.840
69.77
-1.51
Ringgit
4.184
4.1300
-1.28
Yuan
7.065
6.8730
-2.72
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.