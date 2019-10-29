EM ASIA FX-S Korean won weakens sharply; Thai baht, Philippine peso little changed

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.820

108.87

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3621

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.498

30.522

+0.08

Korean won

1168.700

1163

-0.49

Baht

30.220

30.21

-0.03

Peso

51.050

51.03

-0.04

Rupiah

14040.000

14020

-0.14

Rupee

70.840

70.84

0.00

Ringgit

4.184

4.181

-0.06

Yuan

7.065

7.0656

+0.00

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.820

109.56

+0.68

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3627

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.498

30.733

+0.77

Korean won

1168.700

1115.70

-4.53

Baht

30.220

32.55

+7.71

Peso

51.050

52.47

+2.78

Rupiah

14040.000

14375

+2.39

Rupee

70.840

69.77

-1.51

Ringgit

4.184

4.1300

-1.28

Yuan

7.065

6.8730

-2.72

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

