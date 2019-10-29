EM ASIA FX-S Korean won leads broader gains on trade deal optimism

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The South Korean won KRW=KFTC led gainers in the Asian currency markets for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, amid hopes that the first phase of a trade deal between the United States and China is in the making.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule, but did not elaborate on the timing.

Leaders of the world's two biggest economies are working to agree on the text for a "Phase 1" trade agreement announced by Trump on Oct. 11. Trump has said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.

The renewed optimism around a partial resolution to the festering Sino-U.S. trade row reduced demand for safe haven assets including the greenback.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies .DXY was more or less flat after slipping off one-week highs on Monday.

Also, investors remain focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third time this year, a move which is already priced in.

"The ongoing positive sentiment around the Sino-U.S. phase-1 deal is rubbing off on Asian currencies," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group (Singapore).

"The Korean won tends to do well on risk-on periods. Also, during month-end period, exporters typically sell off dollars as they convert export proceeds back into won and that's helping the currency's strength."

The won gained as much as 0.5% to its strongest in nearly four months, after adding up to 0.4% in the previous session.

The Indian rupee INR=IN resumed trading on a strong note after Monday's holiday, gaining as much as 0.3% to touch its firmest level in nearly a month.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, the Philippine peso PHP= and the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP gained as much as 0.2% each, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID and the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY firmed slightly.

The Thai baht THB=TH trimmed marginal losses to trade more or less unchanged.

On Tuesday, Thailand's industry ministry said the country's manufacturing production index in September fell a worse-than-expected 4.7% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and rubber.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0615 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.980

108.94

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3619

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.525

30.572

+0.15

Korean won

1165.300

1170.7

+0.46

Baht

30.190

30.19

+0.00

Peso

50.970

51.13

+0.31

Rupiah

14015.000

14020

+0.04

Rupee

70.728

70.88

+0.22

Ringgit

4.181

4.1845

+0.08

Yuan

7.060

7.0672

+0.11

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.980

109.56

+0.53

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3627

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.525

30.733

+0.68

Korean won

1165.300

1115.70

-4.26

Baht

30.190

32.55

+7.82

Peso

50.970

52.47

+2.94

Rupiah

14015.000

14375

+2.57

Rupee

70.728

69.77

-1.35

Ringgit

4.181

4.1300

-1.22

Yuan

7.060

6.8730

-2.64

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

