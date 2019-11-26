EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Thai baht weaken

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT.

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.120

109.03

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3639

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

30.492

30.512

+0.07

Korean won

1175.600

1176.7

+0.09

Baht

30.210

30.19

-0.07

Peso

50.890

50.83

-0.12

Rupiah

14090.000

14080

-0.07

Rupee

71.483

71.48

0.00

Ringgit

4.182

4.181

-0.02

Yuan

7.026

7.0322

+0.10

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.120

109.56

+0.40

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3627

-0.18

Taiwan dlr

30.492

30.733

+0.79

Korean won

1175.600

1115.70

-5.10

Baht

30.210

32.55

+7.75

Peso

50.890

52.47

+3.10

Rupiah

14090.000

14375

+2.02

Rupee

71.483

69.77

-2.40

Ringgit

4.182

4.1300

-1.24

Yuan

7.026

6.8730

-2.17

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More