EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Thai baht weaken

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.120
109.03
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3639
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
30.492
30.512
+0.07
Korean won
1175.600
1176.7
+0.09
Baht
30.210
30.19
-0.07
Peso
50.890
50.83
-0.12
Rupiah
14090.000
14080
-0.07
Rupee
71.483
71.48
0.00
Ringgit
4.182
4.181
-0.02
Yuan
7.026
7.0322
+0.10
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.120
109.56
+0.40
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3627
-0.18
Taiwan dlr
30.492
30.733
+0.79
Korean won
1175.600
1115.70
-5.10
Baht
30.210
32.55
+7.75
Peso
50.890
52.47
+3.10
Rupiah
14090.000
14375
+2.02
Rupee
71.483
69.77
-2.40
Ringgit
4.182
4.1300
-1.24
Yuan
7.026
6.8730
-2.17
