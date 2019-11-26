EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Thai baht weaken

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.120

109.03

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3639

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

30.492

30.512

+0.07

Korean won

1175.600

1176.7

+0.09

Baht

30.210

30.19

-0.07

Peso

50.890

50.83

-0.12

Rupiah

14090.000

14080

-0.07

Rupee

71.483

71.48

0.00

Ringgit

4.182

4.181

-0.02

Yuan

7.026

7.0322

+0.10

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.120

109.56

+0.40

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3627

-0.18

Taiwan dlr

30.492

30.733

+0.79

Korean won

1175.600

1115.70

-5.10

Baht

30.210

32.55

+7.75

Peso

50.890

52.47

+3.10

Rupiah

14090.000

14375

+2.02

Rupee

71.483

69.77

-2.40

Ringgit

4.182

4.1300

-1.24

Yuan

7.026

6.8730

-2.17

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.