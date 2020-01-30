EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar strengthen

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.030 108.95 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3615 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.220 30.277 +0.19 Korean won 1185.900 1185 -0.08 Baht 31.100 31.11 +0.03 Peso 50.855 50.98 +0.25 Rupiah 13640.000 13640 +0.00 Rupee 71.483 71.48 0.00 Ringgit 4.086 4.0855 -0.01 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 109.030 108.61 -0.39 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3444 -1.30 Taiwan dlr 30.220 30.106 -0.38 Korean won 1185.900 1156.40 -2.49 Baht 31.100 29.91 -3.83 Peso 50.855 50.65 -0.40 Rupiah 13640.000 13880 +1.76 Rupee 71.483 71.38 -0.14 Ringgit 4.086 4.0890 +0.07 Yuan 6.937 6.9632 +0.38 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061)) ((For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news [SG] All Malaysian news [MY] Thailand [TH] Indonesia [ID] Hong Kong [HK] Taiwan [TW] Philippines [PH] Korea [KR] All emerging markets [EMRG] All foreign exchange news [FRX] Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI])) Keywords: ASIA FOREX/EMERGING (TABLE)

