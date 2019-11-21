EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar firm; Thai baht falters

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.670
108.63
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3629
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.485
30.524
+0.13
Korean won
1178.000
1178.1
+0.01
Baht
30.210
30.18
-0.10
Peso
50.720
50.82
+0.20
Rupiah
14090.000
14080
-0.07
Rupee
71.760
71.76
0.00
Ringgit
4.166
4.168
+0.05
Yuan
7.028
7.0287
+0.01
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.670
109.56
+0.82
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3627
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.485
30.733
+0.81
Korean won
1178.000
1115.70
-5.29
Baht
30.210
32.55
+7.75
Peso
50.720
52.47
+3.45
Rupiah
14090.000
14375
+2.02
Rupee
71.760
69.77
-2.77
Ringgit
4.166
4.1300
-0.86
Yuan
7.028
6.8730
-2.20
(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.