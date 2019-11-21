EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar firm; Thai baht falters

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.670

108.63

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3629

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.485

30.524

+0.13

Korean won

1178.000

1178.1

+0.01

Baht

30.210

30.18

-0.10

Peso

50.720

50.82

+0.20

Rupiah

14090.000

14080

-0.07

Rupee

71.760

71.76

0.00

Ringgit

4.166

4.168

+0.05

Yuan

7.028

7.0287

+0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.670

109.56

+0.82

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3627

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.485

30.733

+0.81

Korean won

1178.000

1115.70

-5.29

Baht

30.210

32.55

+7.75

Peso

50.720

52.47

+3.45

Rupiah

14090.000

14375

+2.02

Rupee

71.760

69.77

-2.77

Ringgit

4.166

4.1300

-0.86

Yuan

7.028

6.8730

-2.20

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

