EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso strengthens, S. Korean won falters

Nov 28 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0159 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0159 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.420
109.55
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3649
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.496
30.515
+0.06
Korean won
1179.300
1177.2
-0.18
Baht
30.230
30.233
+0.01
Peso
50.780
50.86
+0.16
Rupiah
14095.000
14090
-0.04
Rupee
71.350
71.35
0.00
Ringgit
4.172
4.17
-0.05
Yuan
7.027
7.0279
+0.01
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.420
109.56
+0.13
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3627
-0.23
Taiwan dlr
30.496
30.733
+0.78
Korean won
1179.300
1115.70
-5.39
Baht
30.230
32.55
+7.67
Peso
50.780
52.47
+3.33
Rupiah
14095.000
14375
+1.99
Rupee
71.350
69.77
-2.21
Ringgit
4.172
4.1300
-1.01
Yuan
7.027
6.8730
-2.19
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
