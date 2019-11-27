EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso strengthens, S. Korean won falters

Nov 28 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0159 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0159 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.420

109.55

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.366

1.3649

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.496

30.515

+0.06

Korean won

1179.300

1177.2

-0.18

Baht

30.230

30.233

+0.01

Peso

50.780

50.86

+0.16

Rupiah

14095.000

14090

-0.04

Rupee

71.350

71.35

0.00

Ringgit

4.172

4.17

-0.05

Yuan

7.027

7.0279

+0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.420

109.56

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.366

1.3627

-0.23

Taiwan dlr

30.496

30.733

+0.78

Korean won

1179.300

1115.70

-5.39

Baht

30.230

32.55

+7.67

Peso

50.780

52.47

+3.33

Rupiah

14095.000

14375

+1.99

Rupee

71.350

69.77

-2.21

Ringgit

4.172

4.1300

-1.01

Yuan

7.027

6.8730

-2.19

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.