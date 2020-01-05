EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit weaken most

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Japan yen
108.020
108.08
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3496
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.088
30.105
+0.06
Korean won
1167.800
1167.1
-0.06
Baht
30.150
30.14
-0.03
Peso
51.210
51.1
-0.21
Rupiah
13935.000
13920
-0.11
Rupee
71.795
71.80
0.00
Ringgit
4.107
4.1005
-0.16
Yuan
6.970
6.9650
-0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.020
108.61
+0.55
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3444
-0.41
Taiwan dlr
30.088
30.106
+0.06
Korean won
1167.800
1156.40
-0.98
Baht
30.150
29.91
-0.80
Peso
51.210
50.65
-1.09
Rupiah
13935.000
13880
-0.39
Rupee
71.795
71.38
-0.58
Ringgit
4.107
4.0890
-0.44
Yuan
6.970
6.9632
-0.10
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.