EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit weaken most

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Japan yen

108.020

108.08

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3496

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.088

30.105

+0.06

Korean won

1167.800

1167.1

-0.06

Baht

30.150

30.14

-0.03

Peso

51.210

51.1

-0.21

Rupiah

13935.000

13920

-0.11

Rupee

71.795

71.80

0.00

Ringgit

4.107

4.1005

-0.16

Yuan

6.970

6.9650

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.020

108.61

+0.55

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3444

-0.41

Taiwan dlr

30.088

30.106

+0.06

Korean won

1167.800

1156.40

-0.98

Baht

30.150

29.91

-0.80

Peso

51.210

50.65

-1.09

Rupiah

13935.000

13880

-0.39

Rupee

71.795

71.38

-0.58

Ringgit

4.107

4.0890

-0.44

Yuan

6.970

6.9632

-0.10

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

