EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit weaken most

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Japan yen

108.020

108.08

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3496

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.088

30.105

+0.06

Korean won

1167.800

1167.1

-0.06

Baht

30.150

30.14

-0.03

Peso

51.210

51.1

-0.21

Rupiah

13935.000

13920

-0.11

Rupee

71.795

71.80

0.00

Ringgit

4.107

4.1005

-0.16

Yuan

6.970

6.9650

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.020

108.61

+0.55

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3444

-0.41

Taiwan dlr

30.088

30.106

+0.06

Korean won

1167.800

1156.40

-0.98

Baht

30.150

29.91

-0.80

Peso

51.210

50.65

-1.09

Rupiah

13935.000

13880

-0.39

Rupee

71.795

71.38

-0.58

Ringgit

4.107

4.0890

-0.44

Yuan

6.970

6.9632

-0.10

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

