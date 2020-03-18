EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso firms 1%, others post small moves as virus worries persist

By Rashmi Ashok

March 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso rose on Wednesday as the country's foreign exchange and bond markets reopened, but other units traded in a tight range amid rising doubts over the effectiveness of stimulus measures to stem the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Lending support to U.S. markets overnight, President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday pursued a $1 trillion stimulus package that could deliver $1,000 checks to Americans within two weeks to buttress an economy hit by coronavirus.

However, the news failed to keep Asian equities afloat, and most regional currencies also came under pressure against a relatively firm dollar.

"While the large fiscal stimulus could stem the risk of a U.S. recession... the economic outlook remains highly uncertain at this point in time and does not yet warrant venturing out significantly into risk-on waters," wrote Han Tan, market analyst at brokerage FXTM, in a note.

"Such broad caution should ensure a supportive environment for the greenback until the coronavirus-inspired fears start to fade away."

The only significant gainer in the region, the offshore Philippine peso PHP= gained nearly 1.3%, marking its biggest intraday percentage gain since May, 2016.

The unit had barely moved in the previous session, while its onshore counterpart PHP=PDSP did not trade at all, as authorities shut down stock, bond and foreign exchange markets in a bid to protect traders from the virus.

With bonds and foreign exchange now trading, the country's stock exchange is set to follow suit on Thursday.

Meanwhile, central banks continued to intervene to support markets from a severe shortage of U.S. dollar funding, as banks and companies rush to secure stockpiles of the currency amid fears about future cash flow.

South Korea said on Wednesday it will relax a key foreign exchange regulation to encourage banks to supply more dollars in local markets as the coronavirus pandemic drives a global rush for the U.S. currency.

The won KRW=KFTC traded 0.3% firmer, but was not able to hold on to gains of nearly 1% it clocked earlier in the session.

Central banks of Thailand, India and Japan have all conducted measures to boost liquidity in local markets and ease stress for dollar funding amid the virus outbreak.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0618 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.810

107.67

+0.81

Sing dlr

1.431

1.4288

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.245

30.250

+0.02

Korean won

1239.700

1243.5

+0.31

Baht

32.410

32.31

-0.31

Peso

51.030

51.7

+1.31

Rupiah

15200.000

15160

-0.26

Rupee

74.168

74.26

+0.12

Ringgit

4.355

4.348

-0.16

Yuan

7.019

7.0060

-0.18

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.810

108.61

+1.69

Sing dlr

1.431

1.3444

-6.06

Taiwan dlr

30.245

30.106

-0.46

Korean won

1239.700

1156.40

-6.72

Baht

32.410

29.91

-7.71

Peso

51.030

50.65

-0.74

Rupiah

15200.000

13880

-8.68

Rupee

74.168

71.38

-3.76

Ringgit

4.355

4.0890

-6.11

Yuan

7.019

6.9632

-0.79

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

