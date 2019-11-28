EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso advances, S. Korean won dips

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0204 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.460
109.5
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3656
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.503
30.505
+0.01
Korean won
1179.800
1179
-0.07
Baht
30.220
30.232
+0.04
Peso
50.720
50.81
+0.18
Rupiah
14098.000
14085
-0.09
Rupee
71.608
71.61
0.00
Ringgit
4.170
4.172
+0.05
Yuan
7.031
7.0348
+0.05
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.460
109.56
+0.09
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3627
-0.23
Taiwan dlr
30.503
30.733
+0.75
Korean won
1179.800
1115.70
-5.43
Baht
30.220
32.55
+7.71
Peso
50.720
52.47
+3.45
Rupiah
14098.000
14375
+1.96
Rupee
71.608
69.77
-2.57
Ringgit
4.170
4.1300
-0.96
Yuan
7.031
6.8730
-2.25
