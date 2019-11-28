EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso advances, S. Korean won dips

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.460

109.5

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.366

1.3656

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.503

30.505

+0.01

Korean won

1179.800

1179

-0.07

Baht

30.220

30.232

+0.04

Peso

50.720

50.81

+0.18

Rupiah

14098.000

14085

-0.09

Rupee

71.608

71.61

0.00

Ringgit

4.170

4.172

+0.05

Yuan

7.031

7.0348

+0.05

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.460

109.56

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.366

1.3627

-0.23

Taiwan dlr

30.503

30.733

+0.75

Korean won

1179.800

1115.70

-5.43

Baht

30.220

32.55

+7.71

Peso

50.720

52.47

+3.45

Rupiah

14098.000

14375

+1.96

Rupee

71.608

69.77

-2.57

Ringgit

4.170

4.1300

-0.96

Yuan

7.031

6.8730

-2.25

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.