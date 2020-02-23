EM ASIA FX-Most weaken; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.530 111.57 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.401 1.3981 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.476 30.403 -0.24 Korean won 1217.900 1209.2 -0.71 Baht 31.730 31.61 -0.38 Peso 51.010 50.89 -0.24 Rupiah 13855.000 13760 -0.69 Rupee 71.650 71.65 0.00 Ringgit 4.213 4.188 -0.59 Yuan 7.036 7.0265 -0.13 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 111.530 108.61 -2.62 Sing dlr 1.401 1.3444 -4.04 Taiwan dlr 30.476 30.106 -1.21 Korean won 1217.900 1156.40 -5.05 Baht 31.730 29.91 -5.74 Peso 51.010 50.65 -0.71 Rupiah 13855.000 13880 +0.18 Rupee 71.650 71.38 -0.38 Ringgit 4.213 4.0890 -2.94 Yuan 7.036 6.9632 -1.03 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

