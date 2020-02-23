EM ASIA FX-Most weaken; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses

Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.530

111.57

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.401

1.3981

-0.21

Taiwan dlr

30.476

30.403

-0.24

Korean won

1217.900

1209.2

-0.71

Baht

31.730

31.61

-0.38

Peso

51.010

50.89

-0.24

Rupiah

13855.000

13760

-0.69

Rupee

71.650

71.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.213

4.188

-0.59

Yuan

7.036

7.0265

-0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.530

108.61

-2.62

Sing dlr

1.401

1.3444

-4.04

Taiwan dlr

30.476

30.106

-1.21

Korean won

1217.900

1156.40

-5.05

Baht

31.730

29.91

-5.74

Peso

51.010

50.65

-0.71

Rupiah

13855.000

13880

+0.18

Rupee

71.650

71.38

-0.38

Ringgit

4.213

4.0890

-2.94

Yuan

7.036

6.9632

-1.03

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

