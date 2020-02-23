EM ASIA FX-Most weaken; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead losses

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.530
111.57
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.401
1.3981
-0.21
Taiwan dlr
30.476
30.403
-0.24
Korean won
1217.900
1209.2
-0.71
Baht
31.730
31.61
-0.38
Peso
51.010
50.89
-0.24
Rupiah
13855.000
13760
-0.69
Rupee
71.650
71.65
0.00
Ringgit
4.213
4.188
-0.59
Yuan
7.036
7.0265
-0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.530
108.61
-2.62
Sing dlr
1.401
1.3444
-4.04
Taiwan dlr
30.476
30.106
-1.21
Korean won
1217.900
1156.40
-5.05
Baht
31.730
29.91
-5.74
Peso
51.010
50.65
-0.71
Rupiah
13855.000
13880
+0.18
Rupee
71.650
71.38
-0.38
Ringgit
4.213
4.0890
-2.94
Yuan
7.036
6.9632
-1.03
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.