EM ASIA FX-Most weaken, S. Korean won leads decline
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.900 108.45 -0.41 Sing dlr 1.439 1.4384 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.280 30.308 +0.09 Korean won 1,235.0 1,230.9 -0.33 Peso 50.745 50.71 -0.07 Rupiah 16,450 16,400 -0.30 Rupee 76.220 76.22 +0.00 Ringgit 4.361 4.356 -0.11 Yuan 7.094 7.0821 -0.16
April 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.900
108.45
-0.41
Sing dlr
1.439
1.4384
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.280
30.308
+0.09
Korean won
1,235.0
1,230.9
-0.33
Peso
50.745
50.71
-0.07
Rupiah
16,450
16,400
-0.30
Rupee
76.220
76.22
+0.00
Ringgit
4.361
4.356
-0.11
Yuan
7.094
7.0821
-0.16
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.900
109.56
+0.61
Sing dlr
1.439
1.3627
-5.27
Taiwan dlr
30.280
30.733
+1.50
Korean won
1,235.00
1115.70
-9.66
Peso
50.745
52.47
+3.40
Rupiah
1,6450
14,375
-12.61
Rupee
76.220
69.77
-8.46
Ringgit
4.361
4.1300
-5.30
Yuan
7.094
6.8730
-3.11
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.