EM ASIA FX-Most weaken, S. Korean won leads decline

April 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.900

108.45

-0.41

Sing dlr

1.439

1.4384

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.280

30.308

+0.09

Korean won

1,235.0

1,230.9

-0.33

Peso

50.745

50.71

-0.07

Rupiah

16,450

16,400

-0.30

Rupee

76.220

76.22

+0.00

Ringgit

4.361

4.356

-0.11

Yuan

7.094

7.0821

-0.16

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.900

109.56

+0.61

Sing dlr

1.439

1.3627

-5.27

Taiwan dlr

30.280

30.733

+1.50

Korean won

1,235.00

1115.70

-9.66

Peso

50.745

52.47

+3.40

Rupiah

1,6450

14,375

-12.61

Rupee

76.220

69.77

-8.46

Ringgit

4.361

4.1300

-5.30

Yuan

7.094

6.8730

-3.11

