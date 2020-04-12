EM ASIA FX-Most units weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

April 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.120

108.46

+0.31

Sing dlr

1.416

1.4132

-0.23

Taiwan dlr

30.093

30.103

+0.03

Korean won

1219.600

1208.8

-0.89

Baht

32.760

32.66

-0.31

Peso

50.570

50.43

-0.28

Rupiah

15,800

15,800

0.00

Rupee

76.285

76.29

0.00

Ringgit

4.317

4.305

-0.28

Yuan

7.044

7.0375

-0.09

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.120

108.61

+0.45

Sing dlr

1.416

1.3444

-5.08

Taiwan dlr

30.093

30.106

+0.04

Korean won

1219.600

1156.40

-5.18

Baht

32.760

29.91

-8.70

Peso

50.570

50.65

+0.16

Rupiah

15800.000

13880

-12.15

Rupee

76.285

71.38

-6.43

Ringgit

4.317

4.0890

-5.28

Yuan

7.044

6.9632

-1.15

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

