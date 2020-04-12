EM ASIA FX-Most units weaken, S.Korean won leads losses
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.120 108.46 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.416 1.4132 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 30.093 30.103 +0.03 Korean won 1219.600 1208.8 -0.89 Baht 32.760 32.66 -0.31 Peso 50.570 50.43 -0.28 Rupiah 15,800 15,800 0.00 Rupee 76.285 76.29 0.00 Ringgit 4.317 4.305 -0.28 Yuan 7.044 7.0375 -0.09
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.120
108.61
+0.45
Sing dlr
1.416
1.3444
-5.08
Taiwan dlr
30.093
30.106
+0.04
Korean won
1219.600
1156.40
-5.18
Baht
32.760
29.91
-8.70
Peso
50.570
50.65
+0.16
Rupiah
15800.000
13880
-12.15
Rupee
76.285
71.38
-6.43
Ringgit
4.317
4.0890
-5.28
Yuan
7.044
6.9632
-1.15
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
