EM ASIA FX-Most units weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.120 108.46 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.416 1.4132 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 30.093 30.103 +0.03 Korean won 1219.600 1208.8 -0.89 Baht 32.760 32.66 -0.31 Peso 50.570 50.43 -0.28 Rupiah 15,800 15,800 0.00 Rupee 76.285 76.29 0.00 Ringgit 4.317 4.305 -0.28 Yuan 7.044 7.0375 -0.09

April 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.120

108.46

+0.31

Sing dlr

1.416

1.4132

-0.23

Taiwan dlr

30.093

30.103

+0.03

Korean won

1219.600

1208.8

-0.89

Baht

32.760

32.66

-0.31

Peso

50.570

50.43

-0.28

Rupiah

15,800

15,800

0.00

Rupee

76.285

76.29

0.00

Ringgit

4.317

4.305

-0.28

Yuan

7.044

7.0375

-0.09

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.120

108.61

+0.45

Sing dlr

1.416

1.3444

-5.08

Taiwan dlr

30.093

30.106

+0.04

Korean won

1219.600

1156.40

-5.18

Baht

32.760

29.91

-8.70

Peso

50.570

50.65

+0.16

Rupiah

15800.000

13880

-12.15

Rupee

76.285

71.38

-6.43

Ringgit

4.317

4.0890

-5.28

Yuan

7.044

6.9632

-1.15

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters