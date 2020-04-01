EM ASIA FX-Most units weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0226 GMT.

April 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0226 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.380

107.15

-0.21

Sing dlr

1.436

1.4360

0.00

Korean won

1241.600

1230.5

-0.89

Baht

33.100

32.96

-0.42

Peso

50.890

51

+0.22

Rupiah

16500.000

16440

-0.36

Ringgit

4.375

4.35

-0.57

Yuan

7.113

7.0990

-0.20

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.380

108.61

+1.15

Sing dlr

1.436

1.3444

-6.38

Korean won

1241.600

1156.40

-6.86

Baht

33.100

29.91

-9.64

Peso

50.890

50.65

-0.47

Rupiah

16500.000

13880

-15.88

Ringgit

4.375

4.0890

-6.54

Yuan

7.113

6.9632

-2.11

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters