EM ASIA FX-Most units weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

April 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0226 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.380

107.15

-0.21

Sing dlr

1.436

1.4360

0.00

Korean won

1241.600

1230.5

-0.89

Baht

33.100

32.96

-0.42

Peso

50.890

51

+0.22

Rupiah

16500.000

16440

-0.36

Ringgit

4.375

4.35

-0.57

Yuan

7.113

7.0990

-0.20

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.380

108.61

+1.15

Sing dlr

1.436

1.3444

-6.38

Korean won

1241.600

1156.40

-6.86

Baht

33.100

29.91

-9.64

Peso

50.890

50.65

-0.47

Rupiah

16500.000

13880

-15.88

Ringgit

4.375

4.0890

-6.54

Yuan

7.113

6.9632

-2.11

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

