EM ASIA FX-Most units weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

April 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0226 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.380
107.15
-0.21
Sing dlr
1.436
1.4360
0.00
Korean won
1241.600
1230.5
-0.89
Baht
33.100
32.96
-0.42
Peso
50.890
51
+0.22
Rupiah
16500.000
16440
-0.36
Ringgit
4.375
4.35
-0.57
Yuan
7.113
7.0990
-0.20
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.380
108.61
+1.15
Sing dlr
1.436
1.3444
-6.38
Korean won
1241.600
1156.40
-6.86
Baht
33.100
29.91
-9.64
Peso
50.890
50.65
-0.47
Rupiah
16500.000
13880
-15.88
Ringgit
4.375
4.0890
-6.54
Yuan
7.113
6.9632
-2.11
