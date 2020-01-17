EM ASIA FX-Most units trade in tight range; yuan gains on strong data

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in a narrow range on Friday as excitement over the signing of the Sino-U.S. trade deal faded, while China's yuan hit a six-month high after data showed resilience in the country's economy.

The sealing of the Phase 1 deal on Wednesday has helped defuse the 18-month trade row but traders are cautious as a number of thorny issues still remain unresolved.

"The Asian currencies are in a holding pattern because some of the excitement over the trade deal has cooled off and nothing is expected on the trade front for the time being," said Sim Moh Siong, forex strategist at Bank of Singapore.

Meanwhile, the yuan CNY=CFXS is set for its biggest weekly gain since early October after data showed China's economy grew 6% in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous quarter's pace of growth.

There was surprising acceleration in China's December factory output and investment growth, while retail sales grew at a steady pace.

However, the positive China data did not make an impact on other major regional units as they weakened slightly on a stronger dollar.

The greenback scaled an eight-month high against the yen on upbeat U.S. retail sales and jobs data.

"The U.S. data overnight has been quite impressive, which suggests that the outlook for the rest of the world seems to be brighter and the U.S. outlook is not lying behind," Bank of Singapore's Siong said.

The Thai baht THB=TH and the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID lost about 0.2% each, while the Indian rupee INR=IN and the Philippine peso PHP= weakened slightly.

Movements in the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Singapore dollar SGD= were relatively limited.

WON GAINS

The Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened as much as 0.4% after Bank of Korea kept its benchmark rate steady and struck an upbeat tone, citing signs of an improving trade environment and a resilient domestic backdrop.

The Bank of Korea's policy board voted 5-2 to keep the base rate KROCRT=ECI steady at 1.25%, as predicted by all 33 analysts surveyed by Reuters, standing pat for a second meeting following two reductions in July and October last year.

The trade-sensitive won is set to appreciate 0.2% for the week, its second successive weekly gain.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0607 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.210

110.14

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3469

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

29.940

29.955

+0.05

Korean won

1159.500

1161.1

+0.14

Baht

30.490

30.36

-0.43

Peso

50.880

50.84

-0.08

Rupiah

13645.000

13625

-0.15

Rupee

71.005

70.92

-0.13

Ringgit

4.061

4.061

+0.00

Yuan

6.870

6.8800

+0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.210

108.61

-1.45

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3444

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.940

30.106

+0.55

Korean won

1159.500

1156.40

-0.27

Baht

30.490

29.91

-1.90

Peso

50.880

50.65

-0.45

Rupiah

13645.000

13880

+1.72

Rupee

71.005

71.38

+0.53

Ringgit

4.061

4.0890

+0.69

Yuan

6.870

6.9632

+1.35

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

