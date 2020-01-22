EM ASIA FX-Most units tepid amid virus outbreak; S.Korean won firms on solid data

Most Asian units were trading subdued on Wednesday as concerns about a coronavirus outbreak in China kept risk appetite on the backfoot, although the South Korean won found support amid upbeat GDP data on the trade-reliant economy.
