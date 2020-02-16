EM ASIA FX-Most units edge higher; Taiwan dollar leads gains

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0159 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0159 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.810
109.74
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3913
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
29.992
30.051
+0.20
Korean won
1182.700
1183
+0.03
Baht
31.160
31.15
-0.03
Peso
50.545
50.54
-0.01
Rupiah
13680.000
13670
-0.07
Rupee
71.400
71.40
0.00
Ringgit
4.136
4.1405
+0.11
Yuan
6.980
6.9878
+0.11
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.810
108.61
-1.09
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3444
-3.29
Taiwan dlr
29.992
30.106
+0.38
Korean won
1182.700
1156.40
-2.22
Baht
31.160
29.91
-4.01
Peso
50.545
50.65
+0.21
Rupiah
13680.000
13880
+1.46
Rupee
71.400
71.38
-0.03
Ringgit
4.136
4.0890
-1.14
Yuan
6.980
6.9632
-0.24
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
