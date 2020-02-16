EM ASIA FX-Most units edge higher; Taiwan dollar leads gains

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0159 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0159 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.810

109.74

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3913

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.992

30.051

+0.20

Korean won

1182.700

1183

+0.03

Baht

31.160

31.15

-0.03

Peso

50.545

50.54

-0.01

Rupiah

13680.000

13670

-0.07

Rupee

71.400

71.40

0.00

Ringgit

4.136

4.1405

+0.11

Yuan

6.980

6.9878

+0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.810

108.61

-1.09

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3444

-3.29

Taiwan dlr

29.992

30.106

+0.38

Korean won

1182.700

1156.40

-2.22

Baht

31.160

29.91

-4.01

Peso

50.545

50.65

+0.21

Rupiah

13680.000

13880

+1.46

Rupee

71.400

71.38

-0.03

Ringgit

4.136

4.0890

-1.14

Yuan

6.980

6.9632

-0.24

