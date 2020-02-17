EM ASIA FX-Most units decline, South Korean won weakens most

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0132 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.760
109.88
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3888
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
30.018
30.056
+0.13
Korean won
1187.200
1183.9
-0.28
Baht
31.190
31.16
-0.10
Peso
50.585
50.58
-0.01
Rupiah
13655.000
13650
-0.04
Rupee
71.300
71.30
0.00
Ringgit
4.146
4.144
-0.05
Yuan
6.986
6.9813
-0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.760
108.61
-1.05
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3444
-3.31
Taiwan dlr
30.018
30.106
+0.29
Korean won
1187.200
1156.40
-2.59
Baht
31.190
29.91
-4.10
Peso
50.585
50.65
+0.13
Rupiah
13655.000
13880
+1.65
Rupee
71.300
71.38
+0.11
Ringgit
4.146
4.0890
-1.37
Yuan
6.986
6.9632
-0.33
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
