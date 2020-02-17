EM ASIA FX-Most units decline, South Korean won weakens most

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0132 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.760

109.88

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3888

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

30.018

30.056

+0.13

Korean won

1187.200

1183.9

-0.28

Baht

31.190

31.16

-0.10

Peso

50.585

50.58

-0.01

Rupiah

13655.000

13650

-0.04

Rupee

71.300

71.30

0.00

Ringgit

4.146

4.144

-0.05

Yuan

6.986

6.9813

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.760

108.61

-1.05

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3444

-3.31

Taiwan dlr

30.018

30.106

+0.29

Korean won

1187.200

1156.40

-2.59

Baht

31.190

29.91

-4.10

Peso

50.585

50.65

+0.13

Rupiah

13655.000

13880

+1.65

Rupee

71.300

71.38

+0.11

Ringgit

4.146

4.0890

-1.37

Yuan

6.986

6.9632

-0.33

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.