EM ASIA FX-Most subdued ahead of US Fed chairman's speech

By Anushka Trivedi

May 13 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were subdued on Wednesday ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while investors worried that a rebound in global coronavirus infections would delay economic recovery.

Financial markets gave up recent gains after the top U.S. infectious disease expert warned overnight that a premature lifting of restrictions could lead to additional outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

A growing number of cases this week in countries, including Germany, China and South Korea, that had reported early success in containing the virus and had moved to relax some curbs also weighed on investors' minds.

Consequently, South Korea's currency KRW=KFTC has declined about 0.5% over three sessions.

"Second wave risk remains real and this could see policymakers adopt more cautious steps ahead in opening up their respective economies," Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

Dismal commentary from the Philippine and Malaysian central banks on their respective economic growth prospects also hit sentiment. The peso PHP=PH and the ringgit MYR=MY dropped 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Philippines, which was among Asia's fastest-growing economies before the pandemic, is now on the edge of a recession as its central bank predicted a deeper-than-expected economic contraction for this year due to a lack of demand and investments.

Malaysia, despite recording surprise jump in first-quarter GDP, signalled a contraction in economic growth for three-months ended June.

Markets now await Powell's speech amid rising speculation that the United States could one day adopt negative interest rates after money market instruments started pricing in the odds last week and President Donald Trump pushed the Fed to make the move.

The Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= traded little changed.

The Indian rupee INR=IN firmed 0.2% after the government announced a 20-trillion-rupee ($265.25 billion) stimulus package, 10% of the country's GDP, to support the economy bruised by a strict weeks-long coronavirus lockdown.

Further details will be given by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later on Wednesday.

However, analysts sounded a note of caution.

"Significantly higher borrowings to finance an ambitious fiscal stimulus will necessarily place stress on markets," said Hayaki Narita, Asia & Oceania Treasury Department, Mizuho Bank.

"The headline allure of the fiscal stimulus may unintentionally overstate the realizable economic benefits", he added.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0603 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.110

107.13

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.418

1.4175

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

29.885

29.920

+0.12

Korean won

1225.800

1224.8

-0.08

Baht

32.070

32.1

+0.09

Peso

50.253

50.21

-0.09

Rupiah

14875.000

14880

+0.03

Rupee

75.370

75.50

+0.17

Ringgit

4.333

4.325

-0.18

Yuan

7.089

7.0835

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.110

108.61

+1.40

Sing dlr

1.418

1.3444

-5.18

Taiwan dlr

29.885

30.106

+0.74

Korean won

1225.800

1156.40

-5.66

Baht

32.070

29.91

-6.74

Peso

50.253

50.65

+0.79

Rupiah

14875.000

13880

-6.69

Rupee

75.370

71.38

-5.29

Ringgit

4.333

4.0890

-5.63

Yuan

7.089

6.9632

-1.78

($1 = 75.4000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

