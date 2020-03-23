EM ASIA FX-Most strengthen; S.Korean won leads gains

March 24 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.310

111.2

+0.81

Sing dlr

1.457

1.4592

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.301

30.405

+0.34

Korean won

1257.100

1266.5

+0.75

Baht

32.860

32.955

+0.29

Peso

50.980

51.25

+0.53

Rupiah

16450.000

16550

+0.61

Rupee

76.300

76.30

0.00

Ringgit

4.423

4.44

+0.38

Yuan

7.081

7.0900

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.310

108.61

-1.54

Sing dlr

1.457

1.3444

-7.75

Taiwan dlr

30.301

30.106

-0.64

Korean won

1257.100

1156.40

-8.01

Baht

32.860

29.91

-8.98

Peso

50.980

50.65

-0.65

Rupiah

16450.000

13880

-15.62

Rupee

76.300

71.38

-6.45

Ringgit

4.423

4.0890

-7.55

Yuan

7.081

6.9632

-1.67

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

