EM ASIA FX-Most strengthen; S.Korean won leads gains

March 24 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.310
111.2
+0.81
Sing dlr
1.457
1.4592
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.301
30.405
+0.34
Korean won
1257.100
1266.5
+0.75
Baht
32.860
32.955
+0.29
Peso
50.980
51.25
+0.53
Rupiah
16450.000
16550
+0.61
Rupee
76.300
76.30
0.00
Ringgit
4.423
4.44
+0.38
Yuan
7.081
7.0900
+0.12
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.310
108.61
-1.54
Sing dlr
1.457
1.3444
-7.75
Taiwan dlr
30.301
30.106
-0.64
Korean won
1257.100
1156.40
-8.01
Baht
32.860
29.91
-8.98
Peso
50.980
50.65
-0.65
Rupiah
16450.000
13880
-15.62
Rupee
76.300
71.38
-6.45
Ringgit
4.423
4.0890
-7.55
Yuan
7.081
6.9632
-1.67
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.