EM ASIA FX-Most slip as dollar gains on fresh Brexit woes; Taiwan dollar rises

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Wednesday, as the dollar gained on renewed fears over a chaotic exit of Britain from the European Union, while trading in the region was subdued ahead of the holiday season.

Britain on Tuesday set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal with the EU, trying to pressure Brussels to move more quickly to seal an accord.

The plunge in the pound GBP= supported the dollar to its highest in a week against a basket of currencies .DXY. USD/

"There is no real motivation to be taking on strong directional views, especially with the fact that major risk events are out of the way, so the scope for volatility is reduced," Wei-Liang Chang, a forex and credit macro strategist at DBS Bank said.

"There is some softness in activity since we are heading towards the Christmas season...which is why we aren't seeing any drastic moves except for the case of sterling."

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP led gains in the region, strengthening 0.2% to the dollar for a fifth straight day. The currency has regained footing this year on the back of improving exports and growth prospects and a pick up in equity inflows.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Singapore dollar SGD= edged lower, while the S. Korean won KRW=KFTC eased from a 1-month high hit in the previous session.

Markets will focus on Indonesia's central bank policy meeting on Thursday, where it is widely anticipated to keep rates unchanged after a series of policy loosening steps aimed at lifting economic growth.

The Indian rupee INR= was marginally lower, while the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS inched lower on rising corporate demand for the greenback. CNY/

THAI BAHT IN FOCUS AHEAD OF C.BANK DECISION

The Thai baht THB=TH depreciated 0.2% against the greenback, ahead of the central bank policy decision later in the day.

Bank of Thailand (BoT) is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at a record low after two cuts this year, a Reuters poll showed, although it was likely to downgrade its growth outlook again.

"While Baht strength remains one of the main concerns, BoT might prefer to pause and assess how effective the measures it has introduced on capital outflows have been," a Mizuho Bank note said.

Baht is Asia's best performing currency this year so far, up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar, despite the central bank's steps to rein in the baht's gains.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0553 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.450

109.47

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3547

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.150

30.210

+0.20

Korean won

1165.600

1166.2

+0.05

Baht

30.260

30.21

-0.17

Peso

50.600

50.57

-0.06

Rupiah

14000.000

13985

-0.11

Rupee

71.063

70.97

-0.13

Ringgit

4.142

4.141

-0.02

Yuan

7.004

6.9968

-0.11

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.450

109.56

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3627

+0.46

Taiwan dlr

30.150

30.733

+1.93

Korean won

1165.600

1115.70

-4.28

Baht

30.260

32.55

+7.57

Peso

50.600

52.47

+3.70

Rupiah

14000.000

14375

+2.68

Rupee

71.063

69.77

-1.82

Ringgit

4.142

4.1300

-0.29

Yuan

7.004

6.8730

-1.88

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

