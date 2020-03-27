EM ASIA FX-Most set for weekly gains as dollar falters after global stimulus measures

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

March 27 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened on Friday and were set for weekly gains as a series of hefty global stimulus measures against the coronavirus eased a dollar funding crunch.

Global incentives to arrest virus-driven economic losses revived demand for riskier assets like Asian currencies, breaking a two-week rally in the greenback and setting it on course for the biggest weekly fall in more than a decade. USD/

China's dismal industrial data and a record surge in U.S. weekly jobless claims bolstered hopes of more support measures from the world's two largest economies, though a steady rise in global virus infections tempered risk sentiment.

"The gains in equities and Asian currencies this week do not truly reflect market confidence that the coronavirus outbreak has peaked and that the economic turmoil is over, despite the promise of more economic rescue packages in the pipeline," Han Tan, a market analyst at FXTM said.

"The risk that the rebound in stock markets may prove to be a false dawn, one fuelled by volatility rather than fundamentals, warrants a cautious stance by investors."

Leading gains in the region, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC advanced as much as 2.2% to 1,206 per dollar, its strongest level in more than two weeks.

The Thai baht THB=TH gained 0.9%, the best intraday performance since June 20, 2019.

Thailand's finance minister said that the government has enough funds to alleviate the impact of the outbreak, and a plan to preserve jobs is also in the works.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= strengthened 1.3% before an announcement for a second stimulus package.

The Indian rupee INR=IN surged up to 1%, a day after the government announced a $22.6 billion relief package to help the poor cope with disruptions due to a lockdown.

India's central bank also slashed interest rates by 75 basis points on Friday.

INDONESIAN RUPIAH

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=IDrose 1.4% on resurgent demand for local bonds <ID10YT=RR, while equities .JKSE surged nearly 8%.

The central bank governor on Thursday said there were no plan for capital control measures to stem outflows, saying its foreign exchange reserve is more than enough to prop up the currency.

The rupiah is the worst hit currency in the region, losing about 13.5% so far this year.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0554 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.380

109.58

+1.11

Sing dlr

1.425

1.4310

+0.39

Taiwan dlr

30.182

30.306

+0.41

Korean won

1206.500

1232.8

+2.18

Baht

32.400

32.68

+0.86

Peso

50.800

50.7

-0.20

Rupiah

16050.000

16275

+1.40

Rupee

74.500

75.15

+0.87

Ringgit

4.275

4.33

+1.29

Yuan

7.075

7.0700

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.380

108.61

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.425

1.3444

-5.68

Taiwan dlr

30.182

30.106

-0.25

Korean won

1206.500

1156.40

-4.15

Baht

32.400

29.91

-7.69

Peso

50.800

50.65

-0.30

Rupiah

16050.000

13880

-13.52

Rupee

74.500

71.38

-4.19

Ringgit

4.275

4.0890

-4.35

Yuan

7.075

6.9632

-1.58

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

