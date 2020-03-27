EM ASIA FX-Most set for weekly gains as dollar falters after global stimulus measures

By Shriya Ramakrishnan
March 27 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened on Friday and were set for weekly gains as a series of hefty global stimulus measures against the coronavirus eased a dollar funding crunch.
Global incentives to arrest virus-driven economic losses revived demand for riskier assets like Asian currencies, breaking a two-week rally in the greenback and setting it on course for the biggest weekly fall in more than a decade. USD/
China's dismal industrial data and a record surge in U.S. weekly jobless claims bolstered hopes of more support measures from the world's two largest economies, though a steady rise in global virus infections tempered risk sentiment.
"The gains in equities and Asian currencies this week do not truly reflect market confidence that the coronavirus outbreak has peaked and that the economic turmoil is over, despite the promise of more economic rescue packages in the pipeline," Han Tan, a market analyst at FXTM said.
"The risk that the rebound in stock markets may prove to be a false dawn, one fuelled by volatility rather than fundamentals, warrants a cautious stance by investors."
Leading gains in the region, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC advanced as much as 2.2% to 1,206 per dollar, its strongest level in more than two weeks.
The Thai baht THB=TH gained 0.9%, the best intraday performance since June 20, 2019.
Thailand's finance minister said that the government has enough funds to alleviate the impact of the outbreak, and a plan to preserve jobs is also in the works.
Malaysia's ringgit MYR= strengthened 1.3% before an announcement for a second stimulus package.
The Indian rupee INR=IN surged up to 1%, a day after the government announced a $22.6 billion relief package to help the poor cope with disruptions due to a lockdown.
India's central bank also slashed interest rates by 75 basis points on Friday.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The Indonesian rupiah IDR=IDrose 1.4% on resurgent demand for local bonds <ID10YT=RR, while equities .JKSE surged nearly 8%.
The central bank governor on Thursday said there were no plan for capital control measures to stem outflows, saying its foreign exchange reserve is more than enough to prop up the currency.
The rupiah is the worst hit currency in the region, losing about 13.5% so far this year.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0554 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.380
109.58
+1.11
Sing dlr
1.425
1.4310
+0.39
Taiwan dlr
30.182
30.306
+0.41
Korean won
1206.500
1232.8
+2.18
Baht
32.400
32.68
+0.86
Peso
50.800
50.7
-0.20
Rupiah
16050.000
16275
+1.40
Rupee
74.500
75.15
+0.87
Ringgit
4.275
4.33
+1.29
Yuan
7.075
7.0700
-0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.380
108.61
+0.21
Sing dlr
1.425
1.3444
-5.68
Taiwan dlr
30.182
30.106
-0.25
Korean won
1206.500
1156.40
-4.15
Baht
32.400
29.91
-7.69
Peso
50.800
50.65
-0.30
Rupiah
16050.000
13880
-13.52
Rupee
74.500
71.38
-4.19
Ringgit
4.275
4.0890
-4.35
Yuan
7.075
6.9632
-1.58
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
