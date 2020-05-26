EM ASIA FX-Most rise on economic recovery hopes; S.Korean won top gainer

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

May 26 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed on Tuesday as a gradual reopening of global economies and hopes for further stimulus from China boosted sentiment towards riskier assets even though worries over Sino-U.S. tensions loomed.

Japan's decision to end coronavirus-induced restrictions and a survey showing German business morale rebounded in May lifted hopes of an economic recovery and helped offset a war of words between Beijing and Washington on trade, coronavirus and China's proposals for stricter security laws in Hong Kong. MKTS/GLOB

The dollar, often sought in times of economic distress due to its perceived safety, inched lower, reflecting a recovery in broader risk sentiment. USD/

"Caution on U.S.-China relations deteriorating further could unsettle sentiment but at the same time, it appears that markets are taking things in their stride," Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC led gains in the region, advancing 0.7% to 1,235.7 against the dollar, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.4%.

Offering a degree of support was the Chinese central bank governor's comment that the country would strengthen its economic policy and continue to offer lower interest rates on loans, reinforcing expectations of further measures to revive an economy ravaged by the pandemic.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS held steady at 7.133 per dollar.

The Philippine peso PHP= and the Indian rupee INR=IN added 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID was the sole decliner, weakening 0.3%.

Financial markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday.

SINGAPORE DOLLAR RISES AHEAD OF STIMULUS PACKAGE

The Singapore dollar SGD= firmed 0.2% as traders waited for the city-state's finance minister to unveil the latest multi-billion dollar economic package later in the day.

Singapore downgraded its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the third time as the bellwether economy braces for its deepest ever recession.

Following the news, the central bank's chief economist said monetary policy remained unchanged and would next be reviewed in October, as planned.

"It's a steep drop for the growth forecast, but that range also encapsulates expectations for greater uncertainties ahead. If a second wave can be avoided or kept mild, it may be the bottom end of the range we will see GDP land," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Asia.

"USD/SGD looks to be mostly trading lower with the better-than-expected Q1 GDP reading and optimism around the fiscal stimulus today."

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0433 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.830

107.69

-0.13

Sing dlr

1.421

1.4246

+0.24

Taiwan dlr

29.971

30.076

+0.35

Korean won

1235.700

1244.2

+0.69

Baht

31.920

31.96

+0.13

Peso

50.620

50.751

+0.26

Rupiah

14725.000

14680

-0.31

Rupee

75.660

75.95

+0.38

Yuan

7.133

7.1361

+0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.830

108.61

+0.72

Sing dlr

1.421

1.3444

-5.40

Taiwan dlr

29.971

30.106

+0.45

Korean won

1235.700

1156.40

-6.42

Baht

31.920

29.91

-6.30

Peso

50.620

50.65

+0.06

Rupiah

14725.000

13880

-5.74

Rupee

75.660

71.38

-5.66

Yuan

7.133

6.9632

-2.39

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.