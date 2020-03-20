EM ASIA FX-Most rise but set to end week lower amid dollar hoarding

By Rashmi Ashok

March 20 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies rose against a weaker dollar on Friday, but were set to end the week sharply lower as a scramble for hard cash and surge in demand for the greenback prompted investors to pare holdings in Asian bonds and currencies.

The U.S. dollar =USD shed nearly 1% in early Asian trade and most regional currencies rose after the Federal Reserve opened the taps on Thursday for central banks in nine additional countries to access the greenback.

However, Asian currencies faced a double whammy over the week from investors' flight out of regional bonds in a bid to stay liquid and marked dollar strength due to stockpiling of the currency.

For the session, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC climbed nearly 3.7% in its biggest intraday percentage gain since April 2009.

The Bank of Korea was one of the nine central banks that agreed to a currency swap deal with the Fed to help stabilise its foreign exchange market.

Singapore's central bank was part of the agreement too, establishing a $60 billion swap facility with the Fed.

The Singapore dollar SGD= gained 0.4% but was down more than 2% for the week.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS bounced 0.5% to 7.076, helped by Beijing's unexpected decision to keep a benchmark lending rate unchanged.

The Philippine peso PHP= climbed 1.4% and the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY firmed nearly 1%.

Despite the relief at the end of a tumultuous week, many are convinced that the strength of the dollar will stay through the pandemic.

The dollar is likely to reassert its dominance once the correction of panic selling has run its course, wrote Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

"That applies equally to the major currencies, but most especially emerging markets, where the dollar shortage will remain a serious issue in the months to come," he said.

Sustaining losses even on Friday, the offshore Indonesian rupiah IDR= was down nearly 9% for the week - its biggest loss since April 2001.

Demand for the country's high-yielding bonds has plunged, with yields on 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR rising around 86.5 basis points since the start of the week in their sharpest gain since January 2011.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0626 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0626 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.960

110.69

+0.66

Sing dlr

1.447

1.4521

+0.37

Taiwan dlr

30.242

30.506

+0.87

Korean won

1248.700

1285.7

+2.96

Baht

32.570

32.61

+0.12

Peso

50.910

51.45

+1.06

Rupiah

16040.000

15900

-0.87

Rupee

74.978

75.09

+0.14

Ringgit

4.377

4.41

+0.75

Yuan

7.071

7.1119

+0.58

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.960

108.61

-1.23

Sing dlr

1.447

1.3444

-7.07

Taiwan dlr

30.242

30.106

-0.45

Korean won

1248.700

1156.40

-7.39

Baht

32.570

29.91

-8.17

Peso

50.910

50.65

-0.51

Rupiah

16040.000

13880

-13.47

Rupee

74.978

71.38

-4.80

Ringgit

4.377

4.0890

-6.58

Yuan

7.071

6.9632

-1.52

