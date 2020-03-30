EM ASIA FX-Most regionals rise marginally; Taiwan dollar, Thai baht lead gains

March 31 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.490
107.81
-0.63
Sing dlr
1.424
1.4234
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.206
30.250
+0.15
Korean won
1222.700
1224.4
+0.14
Baht
32.620
32.67
+0.15
Peso
50.850
50.85
+0.00
Rupiah
16320.000
16325
+0.03
Rupee
75.650
75.65
0.00
Ringgit
4.320
4.325
+0.12
Yuan
7.089
7.0975
+0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.490
108.61
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.424
1.3444
-5.60
Taiwan dlr
30.206
30.106
-0.33
Korean won
1222.700
1156.40
-5.42
Baht
32.620
29.91
-8.31
Peso
50.850
50.65
-0.39
Rupiah
16320.000
13880
-14.95
Rupee
75.650
71.38
-5.64
Ringgit
4.320
4.0890
-5.35
Yuan
7.089
6.9632
-1.77
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
