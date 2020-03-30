EM ASIA FX-Most regionals rise marginally; Taiwan dollar, Thai baht lead gains

March 31 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.490 107.81 -0.63 Sing dlr 1.424 1.4234 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.206 30.250 +0.15 Korean won 1222.700 1224.4 +0.14 Baht 32.620 32.67 +0.15 Peso 50.850 50.85 +0.00 Rupiah 16320.000 16325 +0.03 Rupee 75.650 75.65 0.00 Ringgit 4.320 4.325 +0.12 Yuan 7.089 7.0975 +0.13 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 108.490 108.61 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.424 1.3444 -5.60 Taiwan dlr 30.206 30.106 -0.33 Korean won 1222.700 1156.40 -5.42 Baht 32.620 29.91 -8.31 Peso 50.850 50.65 -0.39 Rupiah 16320.000 13880 -14.95 Rupee 75.650 71.38 -5.64 Ringgit 4.320 4.0890 -5.35 Yuan 7.089 6.9632 -1.77 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

