EM ASIA FX-Most regionals rise marginally; Taiwan dollar, Thai baht lead gains

Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

March 31 (Reuters) -

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.490

107.81

-0.63

Sing dlr

1.424

1.4234

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.206

30.250

+0.15

Korean won

1222.700

1224.4

+0.14

Baht

32.620

32.67

+0.15

Peso

50.850

50.85

+0.00

Rupiah

16320.000

16325

+0.03

Rupee

75.650

75.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.320

4.325

+0.12

Yuan

7.089

7.0975

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.490

108.61

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.424

1.3444

-5.60

Taiwan dlr

30.206

30.106

-0.33

Korean won

1222.700

1156.40

-5.42

Baht

32.620

29.91

-8.31

Peso

50.850

50.65

-0.39

Rupiah

16320.000

13880

-14.95

Rupee

75.650

71.38

-5.64

Ringgit

4.320

4.0890

-5.35

Yuan

7.089

6.9632

-1.77

