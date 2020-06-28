EM ASIA FX-Most little changed; Taiwan dollar, Philippine peso firm

June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.260
107.21
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3929
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
29.545
29.640
+0.32
Korean won
1198.000
1200.6
+0.22
Baht
30.870
30.91
+0.13
Peso
49.809
49.93
+0.24
Rupiah
14160.000
14150
-0.07
Rupee
75.645
75.65
0.00
Ringgit
4.289
4.289
0.00
Yuan
7.079
7.0777
-0.01
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.260
108.61
+1.26
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3444
-3.45
Taiwan dlr
29.545
30.106
+1.90
Korean won
1198.000
1156.40
-3.47
Baht
30.870
29.91
-3.11
Peso
49.809
50.65
+1.69
Rupiah
14160.000
13880
-1.98
Rupee
75.645
71.38
-5.64
Ringgit
4.289
4.0890
-4.66
Yuan
7.079
6.9632
-1.63
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
