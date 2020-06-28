EM ASIA FX-Most little changed; Taiwan dollar, Philippine peso firm

June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.260

107.21

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3929

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

29.545

29.640

+0.32

Korean won

1198.000

1200.6

+0.22

Baht

30.870

30.91

+0.13

Peso

49.809

49.93

+0.24

Rupiah

14160.000

14150

-0.07

Rupee

75.645

75.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.289

4.289

0.00

Yuan

7.079

7.0777

-0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.260

108.61

+1.26

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.45

Taiwan dlr

29.545

30.106

+1.90

Korean won

1198.000

1156.40

-3.47

Baht

30.870

29.91

-3.11

Peso

49.809

50.65

+1.69

Rupiah

14160.000

13880

-1.98

Rupee

75.645

71.38

-5.64

Ringgit

4.289

4.0890

-4.66

Yuan

7.079

6.9632

-1.63

