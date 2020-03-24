EM ASIA FX-Most little changed; S. Korean won strengthens sharply

March 25 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0159 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.810

111.21

+0.36

Sing dlr

1.448

1.4462

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.185

30.316

+0.43

Korean won

1229.400

1249.6

+1.64

Baht

32.830

32.79

-0.12

Peso

50.985

50.86

-0.25

Rupee

75.880

75.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.410

4.428

+0.41

Yuan

7.054

7.0620

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.810

108.61

-1.99

Sing dlr

1.448

1.3444

-7.13

Taiwan dlr

30.185

30.106

-0.26

Korean won

1229.400

1156.40

-5.94

Baht

32.830

29.91

-8.89

Peso

50.985

50.65

-0.66

Rupiah

16450.000

13880

-15.62

Rupee

75.880

71.38

-5.93

Ringgit

4.410

4.0890

-7.28

Yuan

7.054

6.9632

-1.28

