EM ASIA FX-Most little changed; S. Korean won strengthens sharply

March 25 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0159 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.810
111.21
+0.36
Sing dlr
1.448
1.4462
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.185
30.316
+0.43
Korean won
1229.400
1249.6
+1.64
Baht
32.830
32.79
-0.12
Peso
50.985
50.86
-0.25
Rupee
75.880
75.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.410
4.428
+0.41
Yuan
7.054
7.0620
+0.12
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.810
108.61
-1.99
Sing dlr
1.448
1.3444
-7.13
Taiwan dlr
30.185
30.106
-0.26
Korean won
1229.400
1156.40
-5.94
Baht
32.830
29.91
-8.89
Peso
50.985
50.65
-0.66
Rupiah
16450.000
13880
-15.62
Rupee
75.880
71.38
-5.93
Ringgit
4.410
4.0890
-7.28
Yuan
7.054
6.9632
-1.28
