EM ASIA FX-Most little changed; Chinese yuan eases

April 3 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.920

107.9

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.432

1.4304

-0.08

Korean won

1229.000

1228.3

-0.06

Baht

32.870

32.88

+0.03

Peso

50.730

50.72

-0.02

Rupiah

16440.000

16470

+0.18

Rupee

75.550

75.55

0.00

Ringgit

4.350

4.355

+0.11

Yuan

7.093

7.0821

-0.15

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.920

108.61

+0.64

Sing dlr

1.432

1.3444

-6.08

Korean won

1229.000

1156.40

-5.91

Baht

32.870

29.91

-9.01

Peso

50.730

50.65

-0.16

Rupiah

16440.000

13880

-15.57

Rupee

75.550

71.38

-5.52

Ringgit

4.350

4.0890

-6.00

Yuan

7.093

6.9632

-1.83

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

