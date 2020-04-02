EM ASIA FX-Most little changed; Chinese yuan eases

April 3 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.920
107.9
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.432
1.4304
-0.08
Korean won
1229.000
1228.3
-0.06
Baht
32.870
32.88
+0.03
Peso
50.730
50.72
-0.02
Rupiah
16440.000
16470
+0.18
Rupee
75.550
75.55
0.00
Ringgit
4.350
4.355
+0.11
Yuan
7.093
7.0821
-0.15
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.920
108.61
+0.64
Sing dlr
1.432
1.3444
-6.08
Korean won
1229.000
1156.40
-5.91
Baht
32.870
29.91
-9.01
Peso
50.730
50.65
-0.16
Rupiah
16440.000
13880
-15.57
Rupee
75.550
71.38
-5.52
Ringgit
4.350
4.0890
-6.00
Yuan
7.093
6.9632
-1.83
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
