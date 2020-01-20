EM ASIA FX-Most gain; yuan hits near 7-month high on firm PBOC fix

By Rashmi Ashok

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies ticked higher on Monday, with China's yuan leading the pack on a firm midpoint rate fix by the central bank and robust demand ahead of a week-long New Year holiday.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS gained 0.2% to 6.85 against the dollar, its strongest since early July.

"The strengthening of Chinese yuan continues to be an anchor for Asian currencies... Seasonal demand for the yuan in light of the Chinese New Year holidays has kept it resilient against the greenback," wrote Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG.

The yuan may well sustain its strength in the early part of the week, though some profit-taking towards the end would not come as a surprise, Pan added.

Chinese markets will be closed between Jan. 24 and 30 on account of the Lunar New Year.

Meanwhile, a status quo in a key lending benchmark rate for the second month in a row, and positive sentiment over firm data and a recently struck trade deal with the United States also helped the market.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC - onshore yuan can trade 2% on either side of the fixing - at a six-month high prior to the open.

Riding the yuan's coattails, most regional currencies managed to eke out small gains despite the dollar standing firm against a basket of currencies .DXY at 0523 GMT.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP rose slightly ahead of December export data due at 0800 GMT, and preliminary fourth-quarter GDP numbers expected on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll showed export orders likely rose for the first time in 14 months, amid signs of a rebound in demand for electronic gadgets and fading concerns over the protracted U.S.-China trade spat.

Central bank meetings will also stay in focus across the week. The Bank of Japan, the Bank Indonesia, and the Bank Negara Malaysia are all expected to stand pat on rates, although their commentaries will be closely watched for indications of further cuts.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY inched 0.1% lower as a diplomatic spat with India continued to threaten the country's important palm oil exports.

Prices fell 9.5% last week after India effectively halted imports from the world's second-biggest producer following a row over criticisms by Malaysia's prime minister over India's new citizenship law and actions in Kashmir.

Elsewhere, the Indian rupee INR=IN and the Philippine peso PHP= both shrugged off a jump in crude prices to stand little changed.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0517 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.180

110.14

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3472

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.938

29.960

+0.07

Korean won

1158.200

1159.4

+0.10

Baht

30.390

30.38

-0.03

Peso

50.870

50.91

+0.08

Rupiah

13640.000

13630

-0.07

Rupee

71.080

71.08

+0.00

Ringgit

4.055

4.05

-0.12

Yuan

6.850

6.8606

+0.15

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.180

108.61

-1.42

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3444

-0.19

Taiwan dlr

29.938

30.106

+0.56

Korean won

1158.200

1156.40

-0.16

Baht

30.390

29.91

-1.58

Peso

50.870

50.65

-0.43

Rupiah

13640.000

13880

+1.76

Rupee

71.080

71.38

+0.42

Ringgit

4.055

4.0890

+0.84

Yuan

6.850

6.9632

+1.65

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

