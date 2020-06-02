EM ASIA FX-Most gain on economic recovery hopes, rupiah surges ahead of debt auction

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

June 2 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies gained on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes for global economic recovery despite Sino-U.S. tensions, while the Indonesian rupiah climbed more than 1% on rising demand for government bonds ahead of a bi-weekly auction.

U.S. manufacturing activity eased off 11-year lows in May, data showed on Monday, while China's May factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth as strict measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak were lifted, according to a private business survey.

Tensions between the world's two largest economies, however, remained in focus as reports of an order from China's government to halt U.S. soybean purchases raised concerns that a trade deal between the two countries could be in jeopardy.

"This could be a sign that China may be less willing to keep to the Phase 1 of U.S.-China trade deal as the U.S. continues to threaten China's sovereign hold over Hong Kong and Taiwan," Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

The trade-sensitive South Korean won KRW=KFTC was flat, while the Singapore dollar SGD= firmed 0.2%.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS inched up in onshore trade, supported by a firmer-than-expected midpoint fix by the central bank. CNY/

The Indian rupee INR=IN edged lower, reflecting the impact of a ratings cut by Moody's, citing a prolonged period of slow economic growth, rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system.

Malaysia, a net oil exporter, saw its currency strengthen MYR=MY 0.5% to 4.292 per dollar, helped by a rise in crude prices ahead of a meeting by major producers on extending output cuts. The ringgit was poised for a third straight day of gains.

The Thai baht THB=TH gained 0.4% during the session.

RUPIAH SURGES

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= advanced 1.1% to a more than two-month high against the dollar as traders piled into government debt, pushing yields on the benchmark 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR down by 40 basis points as of Friday's last close.

Financial markets were closed for public holiday on Monday.

Indonesia's finance ministry is targeting to raise 20 trillion rupiah ($1.39 billion) from a bond auction later in the day to fund its 2020 state budget.

Demand for Indonesia's bonds, long a favourite with foreign investors due to their high yields, has picked up. The most recent debt auction conducted last month was more than three times oversubscribed.

Foreigners purchased $572.96 million worth of Indonesian bonds in the last two weeks, according to finance ministry data.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0558 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.690

107.58

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.405

1.4073

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

29.927

29.952

+0.08

Korean won

1224.800

1225

+0.02

Baht

31.550

31.68

+0.41

Peso

50.340

50.34

+0.00

Rupiah

14415.000

14575

+1.11

Rupee

75.563

75.54

-0.03

Ringgit

4.292

4.312

+0.47

Yuan

7.119

7.1290

+0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.690

108.61

+0.85

Sing dlr

1.405

1.3444

-4.31

Taiwan dlr

29.927

30.106

+0.60

Korean won

1224.800

1156.40

-5.58

Baht

31.550

29.91

-5.20

Peso

50.340

50.65

+0.62

Rupiah

14415.000

13880

-3.71

Rupee

75.563

71.38

-5.54

Ringgit

4.292

4.0890

-4.73

Yuan

7.119

6.9632

-2.18

($1 = 14,415.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

