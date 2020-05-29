EM ASIA FX-Most gain on better-than-expected yuan fix, focus on Trump's China response

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

May 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed on Friday, helped by a better-than- expected yuan fix by China's central bank, while Washington's response to Beijing's passage of a national security law for Hong Kong remained in focus.

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to announce later in the day his response to the Chinese parliament's advancement of security legislation for Hong Kong, which many lawyers, diplomats and investors fear could erode the city's freedoms.

Hong Kong has warned Washington that the withdrawal of the financial hub's special status could backfire on the U.S. economy.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS inched down to 7.147 against the greenback in onshore trade. While China's central bank set the midpoint of the yuan weaker than its previous fix, traders said the official fixing was set firmer than market projections for a third straight session. CNY/

"The yuan fixing came through better than feared, suggesting that the authorities are not turning to weakening the yuan at present despite the deteriorating relations between U.S. and China," said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG Asia.

Leading gains in the region, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= advanced 0.7% to 14,575 against the dollar.

A Bank Indonesia official confirmed that dollar selling by foreign banks supported the rupiah, adding, it was in line with strengthening in the domestic non-deliverable forward market.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday the central bank thinks the rupiah has the potential to strengthen to pre-COVID-19 levels of around 13,600 to 13,800 to the dollar.

The Singapore dollar SGD=D3 and South Korean won KRW=KFTC firmed 0.3% each.

South Korea's finance minister pledged to take steps to stabilise its currency if volatility rises sharply in light of Sino-U.S. tensions, adding that it was not desirable for the won coupling with the yuan.

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose 0.2% during the session.

Investors now await the release of India's GDP data, which is expected to show that the economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years during the January-March quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP gained 0.2% and was on course to rise for the week, after three consecutive weekly declines. The currency is the top performer in the region so far this year.

"A house in order (the coronavirus outbreak being under control) allows it to capitalise on its key strength, its technology sector, when others were busy fighting fires," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist at Maybank Singapore.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0555 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.120

107.63

+0.48

Sing dlr

1.413

1.4173

+0.33

Taiwan dlr

29.975

30.045

+0.23

Korean won

1236.000

1239.6

+0.29

Baht

31.820

31.855

+0.11

Peso

50.605

50.55

-0.11

Rupiah

14575.000

14675

+0.69

Rupee

75.610

75.75

+0.18

Ringgit

4.347

4.348

+0.02

Yuan

7.147

7.1447

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.120

108.61

+1.39

Sing dlr

1.413

1.3444

-4.83

Taiwan dlr

29.975

30.106

+0.44

Korean won

1236.000

1156.40

-6.44

Baht

31.820

29.91

-6.00

Peso

50.605

50.65

+0.09

Rupiah

14575.000

13880

-4.77

Rupee

75.610

71.38

-5.59

Ringgit

4.347

4.0890

-5.94

Yuan

7.147

6.9632

-2.58

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

