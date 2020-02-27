EM ASIA FX-Most gain as rate cut expectations stall dollar

By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies held ground on Thursday, as rising U.S. rate cut bets amid a spike in coronavirus cases beyond China prompted dollar buyers to take a pause.
Fears of a pandemic mounted after the number of new coronavirus infections inside China was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy and Iran emerging as epicentres of the rapidly spreading illness.
Markets have priced in a 45.4% probability of a U.S. rate cut when the Federal Reserve meets in March, up from 6.7% a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool. FEDWATCH
"We've started to price in action for the Fed," said Stuart Oakley, global head of flow FX at Nomura in Singapore.
"That's probably put the kibosh on the dollar rallying more, but I think it's all fairly temporary to be honest ... The dollar will probably grind out some more strength at some point."
The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened as much as 0.4% against the greenback and was set for a third straight session of gains.
Taiwan raised its epidemic response level to the highest as it readied a $2 billion package to cushion the virus impact on its export-reliant economy, the official Central News Agency reported.
The move will allow the government to tackle the virus outbreak in a much faster manner, the report added.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR= advanced 0.3% to 4.21 per dollar, as risk appetite improved ahead of a long-awaited economic stimulus package, which the government is likely to announce later in the day.
The Thai baht THB=TH firmed 0.2%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= was flat.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose up to 0.6% after the central bank surprisingly kept interest rates unchanged.
The currency later gave up the gains to trade slightly lower as the country reported its largest daily increase in new coronavirus cases.
The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS inched higher as the country reported the slowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in almost a month. CNY/
The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was the worst performer, weakening 0.4% to a more than two-month low.
"It is catching up with losses in other regional currencies. Risk aversion sentiment could prompt investors to square carry trade positions," said Gao Qi, currency strategist - EM Asia at Scotiabank.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0559 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.040
110.42
+0.35
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3973
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.296
30.383
+0.29
Korean won
1217.000
1216.9
-0.01
Baht
31.800
31.85
+0.16
Peso
51.100
51.05
-0.10
Rupiah
13975.000
13925
-0.36
Rupee
71.640
71.64
+0.00
Ringgit
4.210
4.223
+0.31
Yuan
7.019
7.0230
+0.06
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.040
108.61
-1.30
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3444
-3.75
Taiwan dlr
30.296
30.106
-0.63
Korean won
1217.000
1156.40
-4.98
Baht
31.800
29.91
-5.94
Peso
51.100
50.65
-0.88
Rupiah
13975.000
13880
-0.68
Rupee
71.640
71.38
-0.36
Ringgit
4.210
4.0890
-2.87
Yuan
7.019
6.9632
-0.79
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
