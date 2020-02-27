EM ASIA FX-Most gain as rate cut expectations stall dollar

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies held ground on Thursday, as rising U.S. rate cut bets amid a spike in coronavirus cases beyond China prompted dollar buyers to take a pause.

Fears of a pandemic mounted after the number of new coronavirus infections inside China was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy and Iran emerging as epicentres of the rapidly spreading illness.

Markets have priced in a 45.4% probability of a U.S. rate cut when the Federal Reserve meets in March, up from 6.7% a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool. FEDWATCH

"We've started to price in action for the Fed," said Stuart Oakley, global head of flow FX at Nomura in Singapore.

"That's probably put the kibosh on the dollar rallying more, but I think it's all fairly temporary to be honest ... The dollar will probably grind out some more strength at some point."

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened as much as 0.4% against the greenback and was set for a third straight session of gains.

Taiwan raised its epidemic response level to the highest as it readied a $2 billion package to cushion the virus impact on its export-reliant economy, the official Central News Agency reported.

The move will allow the government to tackle the virus outbreak in a much faster manner, the report added.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= advanced 0.3% to 4.21 per dollar, as risk appetite improved ahead of a long-awaited economic stimulus package, which the government is likely to announce later in the day.

The Thai baht THB=TH firmed 0.2%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= was flat.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose up to 0.6% after the central bank surprisingly kept interest rates unchanged.

The currency later gave up the gains to trade slightly lower as the country reported its largest daily increase in new coronavirus cases.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS inched higher as the country reported the slowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in almost a month. CNY/

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was the worst performer, weakening 0.4% to a more than two-month low.

"It is catching up with losses in other regional currencies. Risk aversion sentiment could prompt investors to square carry trade positions," said Gao Qi, currency strategist - EM Asia at Scotiabank.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0559 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.040

110.42

+0.35

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3973

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.296

30.383

+0.29

Korean won

1217.000

1216.9

-0.01

Baht

31.800

31.85

+0.16

Peso

51.100

51.05

-0.10

Rupiah

13975.000

13925

-0.36

Rupee

71.640

71.64

+0.00

Ringgit

4.210

4.223

+0.31

Yuan

7.019

7.0230

+0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.040

108.61

-1.30

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3444

-3.75

Taiwan dlr

30.296

30.106

-0.63

Korean won

1217.000

1156.40

-4.98

Baht

31.800

29.91

-5.94

Peso

51.100

50.65

-0.88

Rupiah

13975.000

13880

-0.68

Rupee

71.640

71.38

-0.36

Ringgit

4.210

4.0890

-2.87

Yuan

7.019

6.9632

-0.79

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.