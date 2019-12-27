EM ASIA FX-Most firm on optimism around 'Phase 1' trade deal
By Shreya Mariam Job
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies strengthened on Friday but moved in a tight range, as hopes of the United States and China signing an interim trade deal early next year boosted investor sentiment in holiday thinned trade.
China said on Thursday that Beijing and Washington were in close contact on the signing of the "Phase 1" trade deal, which came after U.S. President Donald Trump's indication of a ceremony for the signing.
Firming the most in the region, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened for a fourth straight session propped up by portfolio inflows.
The sentiment was driven partly by growth prospects of the economy and potential demand for 5G equipments, said Gao Qi, forex strategist (EM Asia) at Scotiabank.
Last month, Taiwan had raised its growth outlook and said that recovering demand for electronics due to new technologies, including fifth-generation telecommunications (5G), would boost Taiwan's exports in 2020.
Meanwhile, the Philippine peso PHP= lost most of its gains in the previous session, weakening 0.2%.
Trade reliant South Korea's currency KRW=KFTC firmed about 0.2% but was set to post its third consecutive weekly gain.
The South Korean won is the worst performing currency so far this year among its Asian peers, wounded by a drawn out Sino-U.S. trade war.
The Thai baht THB=TH, on the other hand, has strengthened nearly 7.4% during the same period and firmed about 0.1% on the day.
While the trade reliant South Korean economy fumbled amid the volatile trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, the Thai baht benefited from safe-haven flows into the attractive low but stable yielding Thai assets.
The fallout from the trade war has however weighed on the growth of both of these Asian economies.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0520 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.470
109.63
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3539
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.103
30.201
+0.33
Korean won
1160.300
1161.8
+0.13
Baht
30.140
30.16
+0.07
Peso
50.790
50.7
-0.18
Rupiah
13942.000
13950
+0.06
Rupee
71.265
71.31
+0.06
Ringgit
4.129
4.131
+0.05
Yuan
6.999
6.9980
-0.01
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.470
109.56
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3627
+0.66
Taiwan dlr
30.103
30.733
+2.09
Korean won
1160.300
1115.70
-3.84
Baht
30.140
32.55
+8.00
Peso
50.790
52.47
+3.31
Rupiah
13942.000
14375
+3.11
Rupee
71.265
69.77
-2.10
Ringgit
4.129
4.1300
+0.02
Yuan
6.999
6.8730
-1.80
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
