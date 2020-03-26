EM ASIA FX-Most firm against U.S. dollar; South Korean won leads gains

March 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.650
109.58
+0.86
Sing dlr
1.430
1.4310
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.183
30.306
+0.41
Korean won
1216.300
1232.8
+1.36
Baht
32.450
32.68
+0.71
Peso
50.890
50.7
-0.37
Rupiah
16160.000
16275
+0.71
Rupee
75.150
75.15
0.00
Ringgit
4.280
4.33
+1.17
Yuan
7.077
7.0700
-0.09
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.650
108.61
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.430
1.3444
-6.01
Taiwan dlr
30.183
30.106
-0.26
Korean won
1216.300
1156.40
-4.92
Baht
32.450
29.91
-7.83
Peso
50.890
50.65
-0.47
Rupiah
16160.000
13880
-14.11
Rupee
75.150
71.38
-5.02
Ringgit
4.280
4.0890
-4.46
Yuan
7.077
6.9632
-1.60
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
