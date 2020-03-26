EM ASIA FX-Most firm against U.S. dollar; South Korean won leads gains

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.650

109.58

+0.86

Sing dlr

1.430

1.4310

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.183

30.306

+0.41

Korean won

1216.300

1232.8

+1.36

Baht

32.450

32.68

+0.71

Peso

50.890

50.7

-0.37

Rupiah

16160.000

16275

+0.71

Rupee

75.150

75.15

0.00

Ringgit

4.280

4.33

+1.17

Yuan

7.077

7.0700

-0.09

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.650

108.61

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.430

1.3444

-6.01

Taiwan dlr

30.183

30.106

-0.26

Korean won

1216.300

1156.40

-4.92

Baht

32.450

29.91

-7.83

Peso

50.890

50.65

-0.47

Rupiah

16160.000

13880

-14.11

Rupee

75.150

71.38

-5.02

Ringgit

4.280

4.0890

-4.46

Yuan

7.077

6.9632

-1.60

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

