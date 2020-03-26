EM ASIA FX-Most firm against U.S. dollar; South Korean won leads gains

March 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.650

109.58

+0.86

Sing dlr

1.430

1.4310

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.183

30.306

+0.41

Korean won

1216.300

1232.8

+1.36

Baht

32.450

32.68

+0.71

Peso

50.890

50.7

-0.37

Rupiah

16160.000

16275

+0.71

Rupee

75.150

75.15

0.00

Ringgit

4.280

4.33

+1.17

Yuan

7.077

7.0700

-0.09

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.650

108.61

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.430

1.3444

-6.01

Taiwan dlr

30.183

30.106

-0.26

Korean won

1216.300

1156.40

-4.92

Baht

32.450

29.91

-7.83

Peso

50.890

50.65

-0.47

Rupiah

16160.000

13880

-14.11

Rupee

75.150

71.38

-5.02

Ringgit

4.280

4.0890

-4.46

Yuan

7.077

6.9632

-1.60

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

