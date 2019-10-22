EM ASIA FX-Most fall; South Korean won weakens most in region

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.290

108.47

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3623

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.592

30.594

+0.01

Korean won

1173.600

1169.7

-0.33

Peso

51.240

51.2

-0.08

Rupiah

14040.000

14037

-0.02

Rupee

70.930

70.93

0.00

Ringgit

4.191

4.187

-0.08

Yuan

7.082

7.0778

-0.06

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.290

109.56

+1.17

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3627

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.592

30.733

+0.46

Korean won

1173.600

1115.70

-4.93

Baht

30.290

32.55

+7.46

Peso

51.240

52.47

+2.40

Rupiah

14040.000

14375

+2.39

Rupee

70.930

69.77

-1.64

Ringgit

4.191

4.1300

-1.44

Yuan

7.082

6.8730

-2.96

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More