EM ASIA FX-Most fall; South Korean won weakens most in region

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.290

108.47

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3623

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.592

30.594

+0.01

Korean won

1173.600

1169.7

-0.33

Peso

51.240

51.2

-0.08

Rupiah

14040.000

14037

-0.02

Rupee

70.930

70.93

0.00

Ringgit

4.191

4.187

-0.08

Yuan

7.082

7.0778

-0.06

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.290

109.56

+1.17

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3627

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.592

30.733

+0.46

Korean won

1173.600

1115.70

-4.93

Baht

30.290

32.55

+7.46

Peso

51.240

52.47

+2.40

Rupiah

14040.000

14375

+2.39

Rupee

70.930

69.77

-1.64

Ringgit

4.191

4.1300

-1.44

Yuan

7.082

6.8730

-2.96

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637))

