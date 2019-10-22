EM ASIA FX-Most fall; South Korean won weakens most in region

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.290
108.47
+0.17
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3623
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.592
30.594
+0.01
Korean won
1173.600
1169.7
-0.33
Peso
51.240
51.2
-0.08
Rupiah
14040.000
14037
-0.02
Rupee
70.930
70.93
0.00
Ringgit
4.191
4.187
-0.08
Yuan
7.082
7.0778
-0.06
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.290
109.56
+1.17
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3627
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.592
30.733
+0.46
Korean won
1173.600
1115.70
-4.93
Baht
30.290
32.55
+7.46
Peso
51.240
52.47
+2.40
Rupiah
14040.000
14375
+2.39
Rupee
70.930
69.77
-1.64
Ringgit
4.191
4.1300
-1.44
Yuan
7.082
6.8730
-2.96
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
