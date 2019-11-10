EM ASIA FX-Most fall, S.Korean won declines the most

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0149 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.120
109.27
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3589
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
30.404
30.412
+0.03
Korean won
1161.600
1157.5
-0.35
Baht
30.330
30.37
+0.13
Peso
50.600
50.56
-0.08
Rupiah
14035.000
14010
-0.18
Rupee
71.290
71.29
0.00
Ringgit
4.138
4.131
-0.17
Yuan
6.996
6.9954
-0.01
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.120
109.56
+0.40
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3627
+0.19
Taiwan dlr
30.404
30.733
+1.08
Korean won
1161.600
1115.70
-3.95
Baht
30.330
32.55
+7.32
Peso
50.600
52.47
+3.70
Rupiah
14035.000
14375
+2.42
Rupee
71.290
69.77
-2.13
Ringgit
4.138
4.1300
-0.19
Yuan
6.996
6.8730
-1.76
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
