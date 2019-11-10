EM ASIA FX-Most fall, S.Korean won declines the most

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0149 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.120

109.27

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3589

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

30.404

30.412

+0.03

Korean won

1161.600

1157.5

-0.35

Baht

30.330

30.37

+0.13

Peso

50.600

50.56

-0.08

Rupiah

14035.000

14010

-0.18

Rupee

71.290

71.29

0.00

Ringgit

4.138

4.131

-0.17

Yuan

6.996

6.9954

-0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.120

109.56

+0.40

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3627

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

30.404

30.733

+1.08

Korean won

1161.600

1115.70

-3.95

Baht

30.330

32.55

+7.32

Peso

50.600

52.47

+3.70

Rupiah

14035.000

14375

+2.42

Rupee

71.290

69.77

-2.13

Ringgit

4.138

4.1300

-0.19

Yuan

6.996

6.8730

-1.76

