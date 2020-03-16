EM ASIA FX-Most draw no relief from Fed rate cut; Indonesian rupiah loses 1.4%

Indonesian rupiah hits weakest level since Nov 2018

South Korean won plumbs lowest point in 3 years

Indian rupee, Thai baht lose 0.7% each

Adds text, updates prices

March 16 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies declined on Monday despite a surprise U.S. rate cut, with the Indonesian rupiah sinking to a more than one-year low as investors shunned risk assets due to fears for the global economy cast by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aiming to boost dollar liquidity, which has dried up to investors favouring the dollar during the worldwide health scare, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near-zero levels on Sunday, having already cut its policy rate by half percentage point earlier this month.

Five other major central banks also cut pricing on their swap lines to ease the supply of dollars.

However, U.S. stock futures slipped and Asian shares followed suit on Monday, as the mounting death toll outside of China led to more countries moving into lockdown mode to prevent the virus spreading.

"Market reactions to each surprise monetary policy easing have been sell first and ask questions later," said OCBC Bank analysts in a note.

"The more unprecedented measures by the Fed and other central banks, the more investors worry if the Fed know something we don't."

The rupiah IDR=ID weakened about 1.4% to 14,950 against the dollar, its worst level since November 2018. The rupiah was set to post losses for a third consecutive session.

The Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped 0.6% to its weakest level since March 2016 and was the worst performing regional currency so far this year.

The won has been dragged down by severity of the virus outbreak in South Korea and fears that its export-reliant economy will be hit hard by the epidemic's impact on global demand.

The Indian rupee INR=IN and the Thai baht THB=TH declined as much as 0.7% each during the session, while the Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.6%.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY lost as much as 0.6% to hit its weakest level since August 2017, while the Singapore dollar SGD= lost up to 0.5%, and struck its weakest level since February 2017.

Meanwhile, the yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened against the dollar as China's central bank kept the borrowing cost on its medium term loans steady after the Fed's surprise move.

The People's Bank of China stood pat on rates for its one-year medium-term lending facility loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC. CNY/

The yuan strengthened as much as 0.3%, gaining for a second consecutive session.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TD also logged in gains, appreciating 0.1%.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0723 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.430

107.91

+1.39

Sing dlr

1.422

1.4147

-0.50

Taiwan dlr

30.162

30.210

+0.16

Korean won

1226.000

1219.3

-0.55

Baht

32.005

31.82

-0.58

Peso

51.265

51.02

-0.48

Rupiah

14950.000

14740

-1.40

Rupee

74.233

73.74

-0.66

Ringgit

4.301

4.277

-0.56

Yuan

7.006

7.0088

+0.05

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.430

108.61

+2.05

Sing dlr

1.422

1.3444

-5.44

Taiwan dlr

30.162

30.106

-0.19

Korean won

1226.000

1156.40

-5.68

Baht

32.005

29.91

-6.55

Peso

51.265

50.65

-1.20

Rupiah

14950.000

13880

-7.16

Rupee

74.233

71.38

-3.84

Ringgit

4.301

4.0890

-4.93

Yuan

7.006

6.9632

-0.60

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.