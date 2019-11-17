EM ASIA FX-Most dip; Taiwan dollar, South Korean won rise

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.770
108.73
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3599
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.498
30.538
+0.13
Korean won
1165.800
1166.6
+0.07
Baht
30.250
30.2225
-0.09
Peso
50.615
50.56
-0.11
Rupiah
14070.000
14068
-0.01
Rupee
71.780
71.78
0.00
Ringgit
4.152
4.1515
-0.01
Yuan
7.016
7.0072
-0.12
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.770
109.56
+0.73
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3627
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.498
30.733
+0.77
Korean won
1165.800
1115.70
-4.30
Baht
30.250
32.55
+7.60
Peso
50.615
52.47
+3.66
Rupiah
14070.000
14375
+2.17
Rupee
71.780
69.77
-2.80
Ringgit
4.152
4.1300
-0.53
Yuan
7.016
6.8730
-2.04
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.