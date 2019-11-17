EM ASIA FX-Most dip; Taiwan dollar, South Korean won rise

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0135 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.770

108.73

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3599

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.498

30.538

+0.13

Korean won

1165.800

1166.6

+0.07

Baht

30.250

30.2225

-0.09

Peso

50.615

50.56

-0.11

Rupiah

14070.000

14068

-0.01

Rupee

71.780

71.78

0.00

Ringgit

4.152

4.1515

-0.01

Yuan

7.016

7.0072

-0.12

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.770

109.56

+0.73

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.498

30.733

+0.77

Korean won

1165.800

1115.70

-4.30

Baht

30.250

32.55

+7.60

Peso

50.615

52.47

+3.66

Rupiah

14070.000

14375

+2.17

Rupee

71.780

69.77

-2.80

Ringgit

4.152

4.1300

-0.53

Yuan

7.016

6.8730

-2.04

