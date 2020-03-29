EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken; South Korean won falls over 1%

March 30 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.300

107.89

+0.55

Sing dlr

1.427

1.4268

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.240

30.236

-0.01

Korean won

1224.000

1210.6

-1.09

Baht

32.660

32.58

-0.24

Peso

51.020

51.11

+0.18

Rupiah

16150.000

16100

-0.31

Rupee

74.890

74.89

0.00

Ringgit

4.345

4.325

-0.46

Yuan

7.092

7.0970

+0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.300

108.61

+1.22

Sing dlr

1.427

1.3444

-5.79

Taiwan dlr

30.240

30.106

-0.44

Korean won

1224.000

1156.40

-5.52

Baht

32.660

29.91

-8.42

Peso

51.020

50.65

-0.73

Rupiah

16150.000

13880

-14.06

Rupee

74.890

71.38

-4.69

Ringgit

4.345

4.0890

-5.89

Yuan

7.092

6.9632

-1.81

