EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken; South Korean won falls over 1%

March 30 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.300
107.89
+0.55
Sing dlr
1.427
1.4268
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.240
30.236
-0.01
Korean won
1224.000
1210.6
-1.09
Baht
32.660
32.58
-0.24
Peso
51.020
51.11
+0.18
Rupiah
16150.000
16100
-0.31
Rupee
74.890
74.89
0.00
Ringgit
4.345
4.325
-0.46
Yuan
7.092
7.0970
+0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.300
108.61
+1.22
Sing dlr
1.427
1.3444
-5.79
Taiwan dlr
30.240
30.106
-0.44
Korean won
1224.000
1156.40
-5.52
Baht
32.660
29.91
-8.42
Peso
51.020
50.65
-0.73
Rupiah
16150.000
13880
-14.06
Rupee
74.890
71.38
-4.69
Ringgit
4.345
4.0890
-5.89
Yuan
7.092
6.9632
-1.81
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
