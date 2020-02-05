EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken; S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar gain

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0159 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.830 109.8 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3812 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 29.999 30.152 +0.51 Korean won 1183.000 1191.5 +0.72 Baht 31.020 30.96 -0.19 Peso 50.820 50.73 -0.18 Rupiah 13660.000 13670 +0.07 Rupee 71.185 71.19 0.00 Ringgit 4.121 4.1195 -0.04 Yuan 6.978 6.9753 -0.03 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 109.830 108.61 -1.11 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3444 -2.90 Taiwan dlr 29.999 30.106 +0.36 Korean won 1183.000 1156.40 -2.25 Baht 31.020 29.91 -3.58 Peso 50.820 50.65 -0.33 Rupiah 13660.000 13880 +1.61 Rupee 71.185 71.38 +0.27 Ringgit 4.121 4.0890 -0.78 Yuan 6.978 6.9632 -0.21 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;)) ((For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news [SG] All Malaysian news [MY] Thailand [TH] Indonesia [ID] Hong Kong [HK] Taiwan [TW] Philippines [PH] Korea [KR] All emerging markets [EMRG] All foreign exchange news [FRX] Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI])) Keywords: ASIA FOREX/EMERGING

