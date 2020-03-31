EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken; Malaysian ringgit strengthens

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

April 1 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.900

107.53

-0.34

Sing dlr

1.423

1.4215

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.261

30.254

-0.02

Korean won

1218.700

1217.4

-0.11

Baht

32.840

32.8

-0.12

Peso

50.720

50.87

+0.30

Rupiah

16330.000

16300

-0.18

Ringgit

4.297

4.313

+0.37

Yuan

7.085

7.0810

-0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.900

108.61

+0.66

Sing dlr

1.423

1.3444

-5.55

Taiwan dlr

30.261

30.106

-0.51

Korean won

1218.700

1156.40

-5.11

Baht

32.840

29.91

-8.92

Peso

50.720

50.65

-0.14

Rupiah

16330.000

13880

-15.00

Ringgit

4.297

4.0890

-4.84

Yuan

7.085

6.9632

-1.72

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More