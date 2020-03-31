EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken; Malaysian ringgit strengthens

April 1 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.900
107.53
-0.34
Sing dlr
1.423
1.4215
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.261
30.254
-0.02
Korean won
1218.700
1217.4
-0.11
Baht
32.840
32.8
-0.12
Peso
50.720
50.87
+0.30
Rupiah
16330.000
16300
-0.18
Ringgit
4.297
4.313
+0.37
Yuan
7.085
7.0810
-0.06
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.900
108.61
+0.66
Sing dlr
1.423
1.3444
-5.55
Taiwan dlr
30.261
30.106
-0.51
Korean won
1218.700
1156.40
-5.11
Baht
32.840
29.91
-8.92
Peso
50.720
50.65
-0.14
Rupiah
16330.000
13880
-15.00
Ringgit
4.297
4.0890
-4.84
Yuan
7.085
6.9632
-1.72
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
