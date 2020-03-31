EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken; Malaysian ringgit strengthens

April 1 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.900

107.53

-0.34

Sing dlr

1.423

1.4215

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.261

30.254

-0.02

Korean won

1218.700

1217.4

-0.11

Baht

32.840

32.8

-0.12

Peso

50.720

50.87

+0.30

Rupiah

16330.000

16300

-0.18

Ringgit

4.297

4.313

+0.37

Yuan

7.085

7.0810

-0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.900

108.61

+0.66

Sing dlr

1.423

1.3444

-5.55

Taiwan dlr

30.261

30.106

-0.51

Korean won

1218.700

1156.40

-5.11

Baht

32.840

29.91

-8.92

Peso

50.720

50.65

-0.14

Rupiah

16330.000

13880

-15.00

Ringgit

4.297

4.0890

-4.84

Yuan

7.085

6.9632

-1.72

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

