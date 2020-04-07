EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken, Malaysian ringgit leads falls

April 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.680

108.7

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.427

1.4231

-0.29

Taiwan dlr

30.150

30.152

+0.01

Korean won

1,220.600

1,221.2

+0.05

Baht

32.840

32.75

-0.27

Peso

50.650

50.51

-0.28

Rupiah

16,175.000

16,125

-0.31

Rupee

75.625

75.63

+0.00

Ringgit

4.355

4.335

-0.46

Yuan

7.071

7.0445

-0.37

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.680

108.61

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.427

1.3444

-5.80

Taiwan dlr

30.150

30.106

-0.15

Korean won

1,220.600

1,156.40

-5.26

Baht

32.840

29.91

-8.92

Peso

50.650

50.65

+0.00

Rupiah

16,175.000

13,880

-14.19

Rupee

75.625

71.38

-5.61

Ringgit

4.355

4.0890

-6.11

Yuan

7.071

6.9632

-1.52

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.