EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken, Malaysian ringgit leads falls

April 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.680
108.7
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.427
1.4231
-0.29
Taiwan dlr
30.150
30.152
+0.01
Korean won
1,220.600
1,221.2
+0.05
Baht
32.840
32.75
-0.27
Peso
50.650
50.51
-0.28
Rupiah
16,175.000
16,125
-0.31
Rupee
75.625
75.63
+0.00
Ringgit
4.355
4.335
-0.46
Yuan
7.071
7.0445
-0.37
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.680
108.61
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.427
1.3444
-5.80
Taiwan dlr
30.150
30.106
-0.15
Korean won
1,220.600
1,156.40
-5.26
Baht
32.840
29.91
-8.92
Peso
50.650
50.65
+0.00
Rupiah
16,175.000
13,880
-14.19
Rupee
75.625
71.38
-5.61
Ringgit
4.355
4.0890
-6.11
Yuan
7.071
6.9632
-1.52
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
