EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken, Malaysian ringgit leads falls

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.680

108.7

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.427

1.4231

-0.29

Taiwan dlr

30.150

30.152

+0.01

Korean won

1,220.600

1,221.2

+0.05

Baht

32.840

32.75

-0.27

Peso

50.650

50.51

-0.28

Rupiah

16,175.000

16,125

-0.31

Rupee

75.625

75.63

+0.00

Ringgit

4.355

4.335

-0.46

Yuan

7.071

7.0445

-0.37

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.680

108.61

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.427

1.3444

-5.80

Taiwan dlr

30.150

30.106

-0.15

Korean won

1,220.600

1,156.40

-5.26

Baht

32.840

29.91

-8.92

Peso

50.650

50.65

+0.00

Rupiah

16,175.000

13,880

-14.19

Rupee

75.625

71.38

-5.61

Ringgit

4.355

4.0890

-6.11

Yuan

7.071

6.9632

-1.52

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

