EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken; Indonesian rupiah leads falls

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.290

110.8

+0.46

Sing dlr

1.457

1.4491

-0.55

Taiwan dlr

30.382

30.302

-0.26

Korean won

1279.100

1246.5

-2.55

Baht

32.870

32.58

-0.88

Peso

51.100

51.19

+0.18

Rupiah

16460.000

15900

-3.40

Rupee

75.180

75.18

0.00

Ringgit

4.430

4.4279

-0.05

Yuan

7.086

7.0970

+0.16

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.290

108.61

-1.52

Sing dlr

1.457

1.3444

-7.73

Taiwan dlr

30.382

30.106

-0.91

Korean won

1279.100

1156.40

-9.59

Baht

32.870

29.91

-9.01

Peso

51.100

50.65

-0.88

Rupiah

16460.000

13880

-15.67

Rupee

75.180

71.38

-5.05

Ringgit

4.430

4.0890

-7.70

Yuan

7.086

6.9632

-1.73

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More