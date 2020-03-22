EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken; Indonesian rupiah leads falls

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.290

110.8

+0.46

Sing dlr

1.457

1.4491

-0.55

Taiwan dlr

30.382

30.302

-0.26

Korean won

1279.100

1246.5

-2.55

Baht

32.870

32.58

-0.88

Peso

51.100

51.19

+0.18

Rupiah

16460.000

15900

-3.40

Rupee

75.180

75.18

0.00

Ringgit

4.430

4.4279

-0.05

Yuan

7.086

7.0970

+0.16

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.290

108.61

-1.52

Sing dlr

1.457

1.3444

-7.73

Taiwan dlr

30.382

30.106

-0.91

Korean won

1279.100

1156.40

-9.59

Baht

32.870

29.91

-9.01

Peso

51.100

50.65

-0.88

Rupiah

16460.000

13880

-15.67

Rupee

75.180

71.38

-5.05

Ringgit

4.430

4.0890

-7.70

Yuan

7.086

6.9632

-1.73

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

