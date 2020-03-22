EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken; Indonesian rupiah leads falls

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.290
110.8
+0.46
Sing dlr
1.457
1.4491
-0.55
Taiwan dlr
30.382
30.302
-0.26
Korean won
1279.100
1246.5
-2.55
Baht
32.870
32.58
-0.88
Peso
51.100
51.19
+0.18
Rupiah
16460.000
15900
-3.40
Rupee
75.180
75.18
0.00
Ringgit
4.430
4.4279
-0.05
Yuan
7.086
7.0970
+0.16
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.290
108.61
-1.52
Sing dlr
1.457
1.3444
-7.73
Taiwan dlr
30.382
30.106
-0.91
Korean won
1279.100
1156.40
-9.59
Baht
32.870
29.91
-9.01
Peso
51.100
50.65
-0.88
Rupiah
16460.000
13880
-15.67
Rupee
75.180
71.38
-5.05
Ringgit
4.430
4.0890
-7.70
Yuan
7.086
6.9632
-1.73
