EM ASIA FX-Most currencies weaken as pandemic panic boosts dollar appeal

March 13 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies fell against a firmer dollar on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won declining the most, as intensifying panic over the coronavirus outbreak sent investors scurrying into the world's reserve currency.

The dollar's appeal was also boosted by the Federal Reserve's move to inject $1.5 trillion in short-term liquidity and change the durations of Treasuries it buys to mitigate the coronavirus-induced economic stress. FRX/

"The overriding theme from the last 24 hours is that markets are hunting for U.S. dollars, and don't really care what rates they pay to get them," Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note.

Reflecting the demand for the greenback, the benchmark U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR fell, he said.

In Asia, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Korean won KRW=KFTC were the top losers as investors trimmed exposure to risky assets.

The rupiah, being one of the high-yielding emerging currencies, sees ample foreign investment, but risk aversion sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has caused the recent unwind, said Sim Moh Siong, a FX strategist at Bank of Singapore.

Indonesia has been among the most proactive countries to roll out measures to shield its economy and currency, with the central bank purchasing bonds for two consecutive days and the finance minister introducing a second stimulus package worth $8 billion.

The rupiah slid 2% to its lowest since November 2018, while the won, whose movement is closely linked to its stock market, hit a four-year trough.

The trade-sensitive won benefited when the United States and China signed an interim trade pact earlier this year before worries of a global recession weighed on investor sentiment and led to heavy equity capital outflows, Siong said.

Indonesian .JKSE and South Korean .KOSPI stocks also plunged, triggering circuit breakers.

The Thai baht THB=TH, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened between 0.1% and 0.8%.

Among gainers were currencies of oil-importing India INR=IN and the Philippines PHP=, benefiting from an overnight drop in crude prices. O/R

Meanwhile, all Asian currencies were on track to post loss for the week during which oil prices crashed and global central banks and governments unveiled measures to contain the impact of the coronavirus.

CHINESE YUAN

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened 0.7% on Friday, and was on its way to mark its best session in more than a week.

Maybank analysts said a combination of strong virus containment measures, hopes for a recovery in the economy and a recent dive in U.S. rates enhanced the yuan's yield appeal, giving it a kind of immunity.

"Investors will be determined to look past the ugly data in the near term," they said.

Chinese stocks .SSEC have fallen less than their global counterparts in recent weeks as the spread of the virus has slowed and many factories have slowly resumed work. CNY/

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0620 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.430

104.63

-0.76

Sing dlr

1.408

1.4110

+0.24

Taiwan dlr

30.180

30.150

-0.10

Korean won

1219.100

1206.5

-1.03

Baht

31.850

31.6

-0.78

Peso

51.040

51.31

+0.53

Rupiah

14810.000

14510

-2.03

Rupee

74.083

74.25

+0.23

Ringgit

4.280

4.27

-0.23

Yuan

6.982

7.0280

+0.67

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.430

108.61

+3.02

Sing dlr

1.408

1.3444

-4.49

Taiwan dlr

30.180

30.106

-0.25

Korean won

1219.100

1156.40

-5.14

Baht

31.850

29.91

-6.09

Peso

51.040

50.65

-0.76

Rupiah

14810.000

13880

-6.28

Rupee

74.083

71.38

-3.65

Ringgit

4.280

4.0890

-4.46

Yuan

6.982

6.9632

-0.26

($1 = 14,810.0000 rupiah)

